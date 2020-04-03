Award-winning AKG wireless headphones now cheaper than on Black Friday

Thought Black Friday brought the biggest savings? Think again. Amazon has slashed the price of the five-star AKG N60NC Wireless noise-cancelling headphones from £200 to just £109 – a sweet saving of £90, and an even juicier deal than you'd have got on Black Friday last November!

The huge 45 per cent saving means that you can pick up these What Hi-Fi? Award-winning noise-cancellers at the best price ever. What's not to like about that?

AKG N60NC wireless headphones £200 £109 at Amazon

"They are compact, convenient and affordable - in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". That's what we said of these great cans on review – and that was at the asking price of £200. A top deal on a class-leading pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones. View Deal

In our AKG N60NC Wireless review, we concluded that they had retained the superb character of their wired equivalents, making them a great alternative for those looking for something smaller than the over-ear noise-cancellers often recommended.

Compact, powerful and reasonably priced, these noise-cancelling headphones could be the go-to for those on the go – and there's the small matter of the £91 that stays tucked away in your wallet to celebrate, too.

Our advice? Don't delay – it's rare to get such a deal on a five-star product.

