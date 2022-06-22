Audio Pro T3+ Aqua wants to be the wireless speaker soundtracking your summer

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker that'll amp up the summer vibes? Well, Swedish sound specialist Audio Pro has announced a new limited edition colourway of its T3+ Bluetooth speaker.

The striking T3+ Aqua sports a fetching "turquoise" finish that's said to evoke the "beach and green-blue sea." It's also reminiscent of Tiffany Blue, which means it could appeal to those partial to a high-end accessory or two.

Fresh paint aside, the limited edition T3+ Aqua is a carbon copy of the classic T3+. No bad thing because we praised its "spacious sound" and "30-hour battery life" (12 hours on full blast) in our own Audio Pro T3+ review.

The Swedish company has become increasingly adventurous when it comes to colour choices. From the egg yolk yellow T3+ to the sage green C10 MkII, demand for these vivid limited editions has apparently "exceeded supply".

"We have received extremely positive feedback on our limited colour editions. The demand has been huge in almost every shade," said Jens Henriksen, CCO at Audio Pro.

The T3+ Aqua will be available from the Audio Pro website, priced at £200, making it a tempting alternative to the Sonos Move.

