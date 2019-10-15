Apple TV app now available on Roku, Apple TV Plus coming

Roku already offers users of its streaming platform hundreds of apps and channels, and today it's giving them one more – and it's a goodun.

The Apple TV app is now available on select Roku devices (listed below), giving owners pay-as-you-go access to Apple's exhaustive library of over 100,000 movies and TV shows, including the widest selection of 4K HDR content available.

Arguably even better news, Roku's platform will support the Cupertino giant's £4.99/$4.99-per-month TV Plus streaming service when it launches on 1st November.

Supported Roku devices span the latest streamers as well some previous generation models (Express, Express+, HD, Streaming Stick, Streaming Stick+, Premiere, Premiere+, Ultra, Ultra LT, 2 and 3), and Roku's own TVs (7000X, C000X, 8000X) and soundbars (9101X and 9100X). The Apple TV app will also be onboard the forthcoming Roku-powered Hisense TVs when they launch later this year.

