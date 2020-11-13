Apple TV app arrives on PS4 and PS5, greenlighting 4K HDR movie marathons

Apple TV is now available on Sony's PS4 and newly launched PS5 games consoles. The app gives PlayStation users the ability to watch Apple TV+, rent or buy movies in 4K HDR, and access past Apple purchases.

Back in October, Sony promised gamers that the PS5 would launch with the likes of Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney Plus and Spotify on day one. And as far as we can tell, everything seems to be working correctly – including support for Apple TV+, Apple's subscription service to rival the likes of Netflix.

The Apple TV app also grants PlayStation users access to the biggest collection of 4K HDR films and TV show rentals. Most of them are available in Dolby Vision HDR, but sadly the PS5 only supports HDR10 at the minute. Sony hasn't ruled out support for Dolby Vision in the future, mind.

The PS5 isn't the only next-gen console to launch with Apple TV, though. Microsoft has confirmed that its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles will feature Apple TV – and will support Dolby Vision support sometime in 2021.

The move is a major expansion for Apple's streaming platform. It means Apple TV is now available on both next-gen consoles in addition to the latest LG, Samsung and Sony smart TVs, most Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, plus iPhones, iPads, Macs and the Apple TV 4K box.

PS4 and PS5 users should be able to download the Apple TV app from today. Still trying to get your hands on a PS5? Check out our best PS5 deals page.

