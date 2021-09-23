Apple tipped to release first AR headset in late 2022

Apple is tipped to unveil its first mixed reality headset in the "second half of 2022". That's according to a new supply chain report spotted by DigiTimes (via 9to5Mac).

The report claims that the prototype headset has sailed through the second phase of testing and is expected to enter mass-production in the second quarter of 2022, before hitting stores in the latter half of the year.

Apparently the high-end device will cost around $2000 and contain a camera and laser optical sensor. It won't be a standalone device – users will need to connect it to an iPhone via Bluetooth.

As for the design, the report tips the headset to be made from a "high-strength, lightweight magnesium alloy material". Weighing around 100-110g, it should be lighter (and less migraine-inducing) than rivals.

There are no official sketches as yet but concept designer Antonio DeRosa has imagined what the headset might look like (above).

Today's rumours jive with a March 2021 prediction by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who tipped Apple to release mixed reality headset in "mid-2022". Kuo reckoned the high-tech headgear would hook up to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for an "immersive experience that is significantly better than existing VR products."

Still reeling at the price? Apple is tipped to double down with a cheaper set of AR glasses – dubbed 'Apple Glasses' – in 2023.

If the latest rumours are true, there's a chance Apple could unveil its space-age headgear alongside the iPhone 14, which is due to show its face in September 2022.

