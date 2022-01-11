Apple discontinues Beats Pill+ Bluetooth speaker – new Apple speaker incoming?

The might be a bitter pill to swallow – Apple has discontinued the Beats Pill+, the last remaining Bluetooth speaker from its Beats subsidiary. 9to5Mac spotted that the device is no longer listed on the Apple or Beats websites.

This leaves the HomePod Mini as the only Bluetooth speaker in Apple's line-up – could a new speaker be on the way?

Launched in 2015, the Pill+ was the first Beats device to launch following Apple's 2014 takeover of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's company for $3 billion. The Pill+ was very similar to the original Pill, with the addition of a Lightning port and a cleaner, slicker design. While we found it performed well at low volumes, it didn't fare so favourably further up the volume scale.

Apple discontinued the original HomePod last year. With the Pill+ also gone, that leaves the HomePod Mini as the only first-party speaker that Apple sells. But not to worry – there are plenty of Bluetooth speakers from other brands to choose from.

Beats' focus is very much on earbuds and over-ear headphones. It recently refined its line-up, discontinuing the Powerbeats, Solo Pro and EP to make way for the new Beats Fit Pro.

