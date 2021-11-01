Beats Fit Pro true wireless earbuds pack ANC and spatial audio with head tracking

The rumours were right. Just a couple of weeks ago, we heard Beats would announce the Beats Fit Pro true wireless earbuds on 1st November. And lo it came to pass.

They're just as the rumours said. Looking like the Beats Studio Buds but with added wingtips to keep them in place, they're positioned somewhere between the Studio Buds and Powerbeats Pro.

Described by Beats as its "most advanced earphones to date", they're designed for active types looking to listen to tunes or take calls while working out. But their subtle design and four colour schemes – Stone Purple, Sage Grey, White and Black – mean they look just as at home in the workplace as the gym.

(Image credit: Beats)

The specs look pretty good. Inside is Apple's H1 chip, which is the same as found in the AirPods 3 (and also the much older Powerbeats Pro). This enables such features as one-touch pairing, an eartip test to ensure best fit, automatic switching between iCloud devices, audio sharing, hands-free access to "Hey Siri" and the Find My feature in iOS (should you lose your headphones).

They also have a new custom transducer that, Beats claims, delivers "robust sound in a tiny form factor". And a vent system minimises treble distortion across the flexible diaphragm. It should, says Beats, all add up to "an emotive, powerful and balanced listening experience".

Active noise cancellation (ANC) is onboard, and just like Apple's AirPods, it adjusts up to 200 times a second to constantly counter outside sounds. Want to let in the outside world? Tapping the 'b' button on either earbud activates Transparency mode, letting you hear your surroundings. There's also Apple's spatial audio with dynamic head tracking tech, which adjusts the sound relative to how you move your head.

Battery life is pretty respectable. You get six hours from the buds with ANC or Transparency switched on, or seven hours with the Adaptive EQ mode activated. The USB-C-rechargeable carry case gives you a total battery life of 27 hours with ANC/Transparency, or 30 with Adaptive EQ. A five-minute quick charge gives you enough juice for an hour's listening.

Like some other Beats models, they're compatible with Android phones as well, though you'll miss out on the iOS-exclusive features like handsfree Hey Siri, automatic switching and Find My.

The Beats Fit Pro are available to order now in the US for $199.99 (about £150, AU$270), with shipping starting on Friday 5th November. They will come to China in early December and other countries next year.

Will they make out list of best Beats headphones? Stay tuned for a full review soon...

MORE:

AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: what's the difference? Should you upgrade?

11 of the best spatial audio tracks in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

The best AirPods alternatives you can buy in 2021