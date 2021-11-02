Beats Powerbeats, Solo Pro and EP now discontinued in light of new Beats Fit Pro

Beats refreshes its product range by culling some of its older headphones

The Beats Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro and Beats EP have been discontinued
Fresh from launching the Beats Fit Pro, Beats has refreshed its product range by culling some of its older headphones (as spotted by MacRumors). The Powerbeats, Solo Pro and Beats EP have all been discontinued, to spend some time in the headphone retirement home.

The retail pages of all of these have been taken down from the Apple Store. (Beats is owned by Apple.)

The Powerbeats 3 Wireless are wireless, albeit not truly wireless because of the cable connecting them; the Solo Pro are an on-ear pair with a battery life of up to 40 hours; and the Beats EP are also on-ear but strip back the specs to achieve a lower price.

All three models are quite old – the Powerbeats and Solo Pro came out in 2019, while the EP launched in 2017 (to put it in perspective, that's the same year as the iPhone X).

So, the Beats line-up now comprises the Beats Studio BudsPowerbeats Pro, Beats Pro Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Flex, Beats Studio3, Beats Solo3 and Beats Fit Pro.

Apple has also slashed the prices on certain Beats headphones in some territories, though not the UK. Eligible models include the Beats Flex, Beats Studio Buds, and Powerbeats Pro.

