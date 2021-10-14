Apple AirPods Pro models bought in 2019 receive extended warranty coverage until October 2022

Apple has quietly extended the length of its AirPods Pro Service Program by another year, now offering three years of coverage compared to the original two-year period.

Introduced in October 2022, the program was created to address AirPods Pro issues that can cause them to produce crackling or static, in addition to covering active noise cancelling (ANC) issues.

Rather than an official announcement, the news was spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user who spotted the new terms in the Additional Information section of the program's page. In addition, it states that users who bought models in 2020 before the updated model was released in October 2020, will be eligible for repairs until 2023.

If you want to take advantage of the service you’ll need to take your earbuds to Apple directly, or an Authorised Service Provider, after which repairs will be free (though an examination to check eligibility will still take place). It’s worth noting that this scheme only covers the AirPods Pro, and not the regular AirPods or over-ear AirPods Max.

