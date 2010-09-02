Trending

Anthem announces 3D-ready receiver range

By

New line-up in the shops soon, has iPod/iPhone option, starts from £999

Anthem MRX700

The range-topping MRX900 has nine channels of amplification and biamping capability, and seven HDMI inputs.

All models decode all the latest audio codecs, and have Anthem's own ARC room-correction, 1080P upconversion and second-zone audio.

And all but the entry-level model have both front and rear USB inputs, allowing music to be played from hard drives or memory keys.

Coming soon for the range is the MDX 1 iPod/iPhone dock, powered from the receivers and offering digital connection and on-screen display. It will be released at the beginning of next year.

Distribution in the UK is via Anthem AV Solutions.

