The range-topping MRX900 has nine channels of amplification and biamping capability, and seven HDMI inputs.



All models decode all the latest audio codecs, and have Anthem's own ARC room-correction, 1080P upconversion and second-zone audio.

And all but the entry-level model have both front and rear USB inputs, allowing music to be played from hard drives or memory keys.



Coming soon for the range is the MDX 1 iPod/iPhone dock, powered from the receivers and offering digital connection and on-screen display. It will be released at the beginning of next year.



Distribution in the UK is via Anthem AV Solutions.



