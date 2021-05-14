Amazon updates Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 smart speakers

Amazon has updated its Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 smart speakers. The main improvement is better cameras for enhanced video calling, but there are some other changes, too.

The Echo Show 8 now has the same 13MP camera as seen on the Echo Show 10. While the device doesn't turn to follow you around the room during calls, the camera does pan and zoom automatically, helping you stay in shot.

The camera has a cover too, so you can rest assured it's shut off and no one will accidentally see you indulging in your daily HIIT workout.

It can detect if someone walks into the room and use this as a prompt to activate certain smart home functions (like turning on the lights). And, you can access the camera (and that of the Echo Show 5) on your phone using Alexa's security mode.

The Show 8 can also display new augmented reality effects using Amazon's own video chat service, while a new octa-core processor should keep things running smoothly.

And that's it in terms of new additions – the rest is the same as the previous Echo Show 8, including the 8in HD screen, stereo speakers, and of course Alexa voice control. Pricing remains the same at £119 ($129, AU$199).

The new Echo Show 5 also has a new camera – this one is 2MP, which is double the resolution of the previous model, although it can't zoom and pan automatically. It also gets a new blue colour scheme to go with the existing charcoal and white finishes and has a new low price of £74 ($84, AU$119).

Amazon has also announced the US is getting an Echo Show 5 Kids Edition, but it's not available in the UK or Australia.

Both of these Alexa speakers are available to pre-order now and will ship next month.

MORE:

Our pick of the best smart speakers

Read our Amazon Echo Show 5 review

How to add voice control to your hi-fi system