Amazon Summer Sale: Save £70 on noise-cancelling Bose headphones

Amazon's End Of Summer Sale, which starts today, sees an "impressive" and "great on-the-go" pair of Bose noise-cancelling headphones in the firing line of a huge discount.

While Prime Day offered discounts on older pairs of Bose headphones, here we have a deal on a newer model. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II, which have only just got a newer sibling in the Noise Cancelling Headphone 700s, have now been reduced to just £259* – £70 less than the price we reviewed them at.

These Boses surface bags of sonic detail, boast impressive noise-cancellation and have Google Assistant integration for hands-free voice control. They certainly live up to the 'comfort' part of their name, and you can't argue with their battery life (20 hours with a wireless connection, or 40 hours of just noise-cancellation).

*However, while this is a generous discount offered by Amazon, do be aware that the Boses can actually be picked up for even less at Exceptional AV, which at the time of writing lists them at an even juicier £233, free delivery included.

