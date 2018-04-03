Until December 18th 2017, Amazon had a couple of Music Storage plans to subscribe to. But on that date its 'Free 250 Song Storage Plan', which allowed users to upload and store as many as 250 songs in the Amazon cloud for free, lost the ability to upload music.

And today Amazon has announced that, as of April 29th, subscriptions to both the 'Free 250 Song Storage Plan' and 'Paid 250,000 Song Storage Plan' (which lets your store as many as a quarter of a million songs in the cloud, for a fee) can no longer be renewed.

Until subscriptions expire, music can still be uploaded, played and downloaded. But on the date of expiry there will be no facility to restart subscriptions or upload music.

To play or download previously uploaded music, users should go to 'Your Amazon Music settings' and select 'Keep my songs'. Make sure you do this before April 29th, or all uploaded music will be removed from your personal library.

This change only affects uploaded music. Music purchased from Amazon (MP3s or AutoRip files as part of CD purchases) will remain available to stream or download.

MORE:

31 Amazon tips, tricks and features

New York Stock Exchange sets Spotify reference price

Oppo ditches Blu-ray player business

The 10 most popular reviews on What Hi-Fi?

Google Home update allows pairing with other speakers