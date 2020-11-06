AirPods 3 photo leak: our first look at Apple's new AirPods?

Could we finally have our first look at Apple AirPods 3?

This photo (above) – posted by Japanese blog 52audio (via 9to5Mac) – claims to show parts of the AirPods 3. Rather than the whole finished product, we can only see the top part of the earphone and the enclosure cover of the charging case. But it chimes with previous reports that claim Apple's next AirPods will look a lot like the AirPods Pro. This was claimed by not just one, but two reputable sources – noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and others cited in a Bloomberg report.

While they may look like the AirPods Pro, they almost certainly won't have their more advanced features, like active noise cancellation. They would sit below the AirPods Pro in the AirPods line-up in terms of features and price, just as the current AirPods do.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on a smaller model of the AirPods Pro, with a more rounded shape, as well as the AirPods Studio over-ear headphones.

What this leak doesn't do is shed any light on the exact specs or release date of the AirPods 3. Apple is holding an event next week – its third in three months – but it's expected to focus on its Mac computers rather than any new audio products. The AirPods 3 aren't predicted to launch until the first half of next year, which would be about two years on from the launch of the current, second-generation AirPods.

