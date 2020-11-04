58in Toshiba TV lands at alarmingly affordable price

Toshiba has announced its range of 4K Android TVs with the arrival of particularly tempting big screen set on sale for just £400 – and it's not even Black Friday yet.

The Toshiba 58UA2B63DB is a direct-lit, 58in LED model, available to buy right now at Currys, and the first of Toshiba's UA2B line which come fitted with a Freeview HD tuner and Google's AV smarts.

The combination of the Android TV platform and the catch-up services of Freeview Play means owners will get access to Google Play, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5 and much more. For any other unsupported service, there's Chromecast built-in for all your casting needs.

Toshiba 58UA2B63DB 58in 4K TV £400 at Currys

Although not one we've tested, this is a very tempting price for a 58in TV. It's fitted with enough HDMI ports and streaming services to keep you satisfied and, with Chromecast built-in, you can use voice control and cast content from your tablet or mobile too.View Deal

Google Assistant voice control is available through the Toshiba UA2B remote controls without needing any other external device. As with previous Toshiba ranges, the TV sound comes courtesy of Onkyo and in the form of a 2 x 10W set-up with Dolby Audio codec support.

The Toshiba 58UA2B63DB boasts 300 individual LED dimming zones and also works with Dolby Vision and HDR10 standards. There are four HDMI 2.0 ports, two USBs, Bluetooth, and optical and 3.5mm audio sockets too.

Toshiba has stated that a 50in version of the UA2B is also in the pipeline but a price and release date is yet to be confirmed.

