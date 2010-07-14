More than 1 in 10 people, around 12% of the population, "has a visual impairment that means [their] brains are unable to correctly process the individual images that are transmitted to it via [their] left and right eyes".

The Eyecare Trust suggests this will cause inconsistency in viewing the three spatial dimensions (height, width and depth) required to happily enjoy 3D films.

Naturally, The Eyecare Trust has something of a vested interest. A commendable concern for the eyesight of the general public sits alongside a push for people who might have been thinking about an eye test.

As The Eyecare Trust says, the "binocular conditions" above can be easily detected during a routine eye examination and treatment may be as simple as a new pair of glasses or some vision therapy.

This in turn could naturally solve any issue you might have had with 3D TV – the active shutter glasses work fine when placed on top of existing corrective glasses.

Let us know in the comments section below if you're someone who's experienced discomfort when watching 3D.

