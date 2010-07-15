Priced squarely in the budget DAB radio bracket, the Nevada Sinfonie II offers no surprises in terms of aesthetics, with its solid, but cheap-feeling, plastic.



Controls are easy to use, and you get a clear display, 20 presets, a timer and a headphone socket.



Tuned to the mulleted delights of Planet Rock, and Aerosmith's Love In An Elevator, we found the Sinfonie II offered a thin and scratchy midrange-heavy sound, with minimal bass or treble.



Compared with Pure's Digital One Mini, which is £20 less, it comes off far worse, lacking the smaller radio's body and detail.

