Priced squarely in the budget DAB radio bracket, the Nevada Sinfonie II offers no surprises in terms of aesthetics, with its solid, but cheap-feeling, plastic.
Controls are easy to use, and you get a clear display, 20 presets, a timer and a headphone socket.
Tuned to the mulleted delights of Planet Rock, and Aerosmith's Love In An Elevator, we found the Sinfonie II offered a thin and scratchy midrange-heavy sound, with minimal bass or treble.
Compared with Pure's Digital One Mini, which is £20 less, it comes off far worse, lacking the smaller radio's body and detail.
Nevada Sinfonie II review
Firmly positioned in the budget DAB radio bracket, this Nevada is beaten hands down by the competition in terms of sound and build Tested at £60
Our Verdict
At this price, the competition has the Sinfonie II firmly beaten
For
- Easy to use
- clear display
- solid build
Against
- Thin and scratchy sound
- bass light
- lacking in detail
- feels cheap
