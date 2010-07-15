Trending

Nevada Sinfonie II review

Firmly positioned in the budget DAB radio bracket, this Nevada is beaten hands down by the competition in terms of sound and build Tested at £60

Our Verdict

At this price, the competition has the Sinfonie II firmly beaten

For

  • Easy to use
  • clear display
  • solid build

Against

  • Thin and scratchy sound
  • bass light
  • lacking in detail
  • feels cheap

Priced squarely in the budget DAB radio bracket, the Nevada Sinfonie II offers no surprises in terms of aesthetics, with its solid, but cheap-feeling, plastic.

Controls are easy to use, and you get a clear display, 20 presets, a timer and a headphone socket.

Tuned to the mulleted delights of Planet Rock, and Aerosmith's Love In An Elevator, we found the Sinfonie II offered a thin and scratchy midrange-heavy sound, with minimal bass or treble.

Compared with Pure's Digital One Mini, which is £20 less, it comes off far worse, lacking the smaller radio's body and detail.

