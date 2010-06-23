It's a good looking mini DAB, but this Magicbox needs to become a good performer as well

The Touch Handheld adds a bit of glamour to things with a glossy black fascia, touch-sensitive buttons and bright display.

It boasts 40 presets and eight hours' battery life. Even the headphones are a relatively comfortable, secure-fitting in-ear design.



But, your interest is only short-lived. The buttons are slow to respond, and glare and reflections from that glossy screen prove a major distraction.



You'll also be distracted by the sound – but for all the wrong reasons. Radio sounds thin, weedy, and small-scale. This needs less of an emphasis on form and a lot more on function.

