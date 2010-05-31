Earlier in 2010 we looked at LG's 32LE7900 as being representative of the new wave of smaller LCDs.
Sure enough, it saw off some of 2009's veterans – but still came away with four stars. “Rather expensive,” we sniffed when confronted with the £1000 price-tag. Well, the LG's down to £850, which you'd think would help its chances. But it's down a star too. Let's explain.
There's no denying the 32LE7900's showroom appeal: it's slim, thanks to its LED backlighting, has diverting crackle-red accents to bezel and stand, and packs in a stack of features such as FreeviewHD reception, 100Hz motion processing and DNLA streaming.
Bright and punchy, but a bit soft
The first minutes of a test drive are equally encouraging. The LG's got the biggest, clearest on-screen menus around – set-up is as swift or as in-depth as you dictate – and the remote handset is simple and logical, too. All that on-line content is easy to get at and to navigate.
Off-air reception, whether standard- or high-definition, is characterised by bright, punchy images with a brisk colour palette.
Motion is handled confidently, and contrasts described well, but dense patterns cause the '7900 some anxiety.
There's a softness to skintones and textures, too, and those with flaky FreeviewHD reception will find the LG less determined to retain a signal than some rivals.
That softness carries over when the LG upscales a DVD of Infernal Affairs. While the film's plentiful black tones lack the out-and-out depth of others we've seen, images are stable and movement is tracked smoothly.
The colour balance is slightly toubling, too: while skin textures lack a touch of detail, skintones aren't entirely realistic.
Detail to the fore with BD
Detail comes to fore with a switch to Blu-ray content, mind you, which is just as it should be.
Much-needed crispness is introduced to the picture, and the 32LE7900's TruMotion 100Hz processing proves more successful here than in any previous LG we've tested. Some much-needed black depth is added to images, too.
Throughout, sound is open but thin – the kind of presentation acceptable only to TV manufacturers.
So, while it's no lemon, the 32LE7900 falls some way short of 2010's most impressive screens.
LG 32LE7900 review
Even with a price reduction this LG LCD can't compete against the class-leading sets. It's not a bad TV, its rivals are just too strong Tested at £850.00
Our Verdict
If you’re a fraction off the pace in a race like this, you’re nowhere – and the LG can’t seriously trouble the front-runners
For
- Stylish looks, fine finish, sizeable spec
- ergonomics
- bright, dynamic images
Against
- Pictures are soft when they should be crisp
- black levels only so-so
- expensive despite price-cut
Specifications
General Information
|Product Series
|LE7900
|Product Line
|INFINIA
|Product Name
|LG 32LE7900
|Product Model
|32LE7900
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.lge.co.uk
|Brand Name
|LG
|Product Type
|LED-LCD TV
|Manufacturer
|LG Electronics
|Manufacturer Part Number
|32LE7900
Interfaces-Ports
|HDMI
|Yes
|VGA
|Yes
|USB
|Yes
|Total Number of HDMI Ports
|4
Physical Characteristics
|Depth with Stand
|22.1 cm
|Weight with Stand Approximate
|14.80 kg
|Width with Stand
|78.6 cm
|Weight Approximate
|11.70 kg
|Height with Stand
|55.6 cm
|Width
|78.6 cm
|VESA Mount Standard
|100 x 100
|Depth
|4 cm
|Height
|50 cm
|Dimensions
|50 cm (H): 78.6 cm (W): 4 cm (D)
Network and Communication
|Ethernet
|Yes
Audio
|RMS Output Power
|20 W
Energy and Performance
|Standby Power Consumption
|200 mW
|Maximum Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Operating Power Consumption
|79.40 W
Technical Information
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Backlight Technology
|Edge LED
|Horizontal Viewing Angle
|178°
|Internet Access
|Yes
|PC Streaming
|Yes
|Electronic Program Guide
|Yes
|Vertical Viewing Angle
|178°
|Screen Size
|81.3 cm (32")
Video
|Digital Tuner
|DVB-T (MPEG4)
|Video Signal Standard
|HDTV
|Scan Format
|1080p
|Standard Refresh Rate
|50 Hz
Miscellaneous
|DLNA Certified
|Yes