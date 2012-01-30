Trending

Grado iGi review

Exceptionally balanced sound gives these the ability to excite or sooth depending on the track Tested at £90

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Balanced sound and an appealing tone make these headphones worth the price tag

For

  • Sound is detailed, dynamic and exceptionally balanced

Against

  • No inline mic for mobile phone users

Grado is more famed for its traditional, on-ear, hi-fi headphones, but it's a canny company when it comes to portable in-ears too.

The iGis produce an exceptionally balanced sound across the frequency range. There's a certain flavour to the sound, but it's a very appealing tone, which can be as exciting as it can be soothing depending on the type of track being played.

Spin Florence + The Machine's No Light, No Light and detail and dynamics are handed out in equal measure. The quiet, insightful moments concentrating on the vocal contrast well when the drum kicks into life.

There's no inline mic, which might put a few mobile phone users off, but they offer sufficient all-round ability to make them an excellent alternative to the Beyerdynamics - and worth the extra pennies.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.gradolabs.com
Brand NameGrado
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerGrado Labs, Inc
Manufacturer Part NumberIGI
Product NameGrado iGi
Product ModelIGI

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance24 Ohm
Cable Length1.30 m
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Weight Approximate9 g

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone