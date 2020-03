A pair of on-ear noise-cancelling headphones for just £30?



Could they really be any good? There's no arguing with the noise-cancelling – you'll need a AAA battery in each ear for up to 50 hours of use – but the sound is woolly, lacking in clarity and with nasty hard edges to some frequencies.



Vocals peer through the haze with some detail and the overall approach is too muddled even at this price.



You can get better noise-cancellers for this sort of money.

