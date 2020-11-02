Record Store Day UK x Black Friday 2020: all this year's confirmed vinyl releases

Record Store Day returns for an unprecedented fourth time this year, with its Black Friday offering available on Friday 27 November.
The global pandemic meant, after the original planned date was postponed, Record Store Day was split into three drops for 2020. Many of the limited-edition vinyl releases are still available online, and they'll be joined by a full Black Friday drop this month.
Another national lockdown in England means that residents will likely be using their local shop's website to get in on the Black Friday action, while those elsewhere in the UK will have to check how stores are operating near them in line with local restrictions.
Either way, it's worth knowing what's available and planning your day well ahead of time. And there's plenty to keep an eye on, with releases from Beastie Boys, Lou Reed and Nick Cave among those available from more than 200 independent stores nationwide.
We'll also be keeping tabs on any other vinyl deals popping up around Black Friday and Cyber Monday – alongside all in the world of hi-fi and home cinema – to make sure you get the best deals on the web.
Record Store Day x Black Friday releases
Acid Bardot Love will find a Wave
Alanis Morissette Live at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, 2020
Alice In Chains SAP
Baroness Live at Maida Vale BBC – Vol. II
Beastie Boys Some Old Bullshit
Beverly Glenn-Copeland Live at Le Guess Who?
Bill Evans Live At Ronnie Scott's
Billy Jones & The Stars Love Is Gonna Rain On You
Blue Oyster Cult Live ’83 (Limited 2-LP Blue with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)
Blurt Black Friday 7" Bundle
Buckcherry Buckcherry (Limited Clear with Red & Yellow Swirl Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)
Charlie Cunningham Pieces EP
Chris Cornell Patience
Comet Is Coming, The Imminent
Corey Taylor / Dead Boys All This And More
Curtis Knight & The Squires The PPX Sessions Vol.2
Dave Davies & John Carpenter Village Of The Damned (Deluxe Edition – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dave Grusin Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score)
David Gilmour Yes I Have Ghosts
Dio Dream Evil Live '87 (BF20EX)
Don, Cunningham Something For Everyone
Doyle Bramhall II Brand new Charity release for Eric Clapton's "Crossroads" foundation covering George Harrison's song, 'Be Here Now'
EDITORS THE BACK ROOM
Fountains of Wayne Welcome Interstate Managers (Limited 2-LP Natural with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)
Fred Neil 38 MacDougal
Gallon Drunk Black Friday CD Bundle
George Baker Selection Little Green Bag
George Harrison My Sweet Lord
George Thorogood And The Destroyers* Live In Boston 1982 (Deluxe Edition)
Hank Williams 1952 Radio Show Auditions (Black Friday RSD - 7" Red Vinyl)
Herbie Hancock Trio The Herbie Hancock Trio
High Pulp Mutual Attraction Vol.1
I Break Horses Death Engine Remix 12"
Jahari Massamba Unit Pardon My French
Jarvis Cocker Jarvis
Jarvis Cocker Further Complications
Jewel Live At the Inner Change
John Prine John Prine: Asylum LP Box
Jonathan Wilson Rare Blur EP
Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny
Kero Kero Bonito Flamingo
Kids See Ghosts – Kanye West and Kid Cudi KIDS SEE GHOSTS
Lou Reed Magic and Loss
Lou Reed Live At Alice Tully Hall – Jan 27th 1973 (2nd show)
Masta Ace & Marco Polo A Breukelen Story Instrumentals
Masters of Reality Sunrise on the Sufferbus (Limited “Natural” Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)
Matthew Tavares & Leland Whitty 12th January
Mick Fleetwood and Friends & Fleetwood Mac The Green Manalishi
Milla Jovovich The Divine Comedy (Limited Creamsicle Orange Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)
Milton DeLugg & The Little Eskimo Hooray For Santa Claus
Monty Alexander Love You Madly: Live At Bubba's
Moonchild Sanelly Nüdes
Motörhead Ace of Spades
My Chemical Romance Life on the Murder Scene
Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood Some Velvet Morning b/w TIred Of Waiting For You
Nick Cave Cosmic Dancer
Norah Jones Playdate
Norma Jean Meridional
Ol’ Dirty Bastard Return to the 36 Chambers (Instrumental Versions)
Pete, Rock NY's Finest Instrumentals
Puscifer Apocalyptical/Rocket Man (BF20EX)
Round Robin and Brimstone Round Robin and Brimstone
Shadows Fall Of One Blood (Blood Red Vinyl)
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
Sonikku Sweat SOPHIE Remix 12"
Sonny Rollins Rollins In Holland: The 1967 Studio & Live Recordings
SOULWAX NITE VERSIONS
Sunn O)))) Flight Of The Behemoth
The Bangles Doll Revolution (Limited, Hand-Numbered 2-LP Streaked Pink Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)
The Magnetic Fields Quickies RSD Exclusive Version
The Weeknd After Hours (Remixes)
U2 Boy – 40th Anniversary Edition
Uncle Tupelo Live at Lounge Ax – March 24, 1994 (BF20EX)
Various Studio One – Afrikan Blood
Various Artists Jazz Behind The Dikes Vol 1
Various Artists Jazz Dispensary: Orange Sunset
Various Artists The PYE Girls Coloured My World; (32 Brit Girl Tunes Of The Swinging Sixties)
Vince Guaraldi Trio Christmas Time Is Here
Willie Nelson Live At Austin City Limits 1976