Best Black Friday Bose SoundSport Wireless deals 2021

If you're looking for a great-value pair of wireless earbuds for running and sport, the ever-reliable and popular Bose SoundSport Wireless could be just the ticket (if you don't mind the wires between the two earpieces). And with retailers slashing prices for Black Friday, you could pick up these comfy buds up at a serious discount.

Check out today's best Bose SoundSport Wireless deals below and see if you can spot a bargain...

Best Bose SoundSport Wireless deals

There’s a lot to love about Bose's sporty, lightweight wireless earbuds. They offer surprisingly rich sound and punchy bass that'll get your toes tapping (or feet pounding the streets, perhaps). As we said in our five-star review, "Bose has managed to craft a sound signature with no glaring flaws: no harshness, good detail and no clear focus on one part of the frequency spectrum".

They're IPX4 sweat- and splash-resistant, too, so they can handle a soggy commute or a sweaty workout with aplomb. Slip them on and you’ll find that the comfy silicone ear hooks hold them in place while jogging too. Battery life is average, but six hours of playback is enough for a trip into the office or a decent sporty adventure.

As you can see, the Bose SoundSport Wireless aren't 'truly' wireless like Apple's AirPods or Bose's own Sport Earbuds. But if you don't mind the neckband wire connecting the earbuds and are looking for excellent fit and sound at excellent value, you can't go wrong with the veteran, always-discounted SoundSport Wireless.

MORE:

Want true wireless earbuds? These are the best Apple AirPods alternatives

Set on AirPods? The best Black Friday AirPods deals are right here

Our guide to the best sport headphones on the planet