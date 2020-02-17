13 of the best Presidents' Day sale deals: savings on TVs, headphones and more

Today is Presidents' Day, which for online retailers means yet another excuse to slash their prices. And who's going to argue with that? Especially when the Apple iPad has been reduced by a generous $80, and there's a tasty Apple HomePod deal knocking about.

After something else instead? We've scoured the sales to find you the best deals around on all kinds of audio visual equipment, including headphones, TVs and home cinema systems.

Ready to save money? Let the bargains begin...

Bose QuietComfort 35 II $349 $220 at Amazon

There's a saving of $129 to be had on these awesome Bose noise-cancelling headphones, though only in the rose gold colour finish. Still, that's a small price to pay for such a saving.View Deal

Sony 2.1-Channel soundbar + wireless sub $279.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

This Sony soundbar is now $80 off. Not only that, it comes with a wireless subwoofer, for adding deep, powerful bass to your movie marathons. An HDMI ARC lets you control everything from one remote, and there's a total power output of 320 watts.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless $129 $99 at Amazon

$30 off these sporty Bose wireless headphones is not to be sniffed at. They're sweat-proof and weather-resistant, so you've no excuse not to go for a run because it's raining. And the six-hour battery life should last all but the most marathon of workouts.View Deal

TCL 55S421 with 4K and HDR $368 $268 at Walmart

A 55-inch 4K, HDR TV that comes with Roku smart skills built in, giving you access to tons of streaming channels, plus half a million movies and TV episodes. Upscaling tech elevates shows to near-4K levels, and it now has $100 off its retail price.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 $229.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

These are the best true wireless earbuds around, and they now have a $30 discount. There are no wires, so you won't get tangled up while listening, and the sound quality is just about the best around at this price. You will not be disappointed.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Working out? You'll want some pumping tunes to help you pump iron. You'll want true wireless performance for no compromises during your session. And you'll want great sound quality with plenty of bass to spur you on. You'll want the Powerbeats Pro, with $50 off.View Deal

Sony X-900F $1299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

There's a big saving on this big-screen TV. The 65-incher has 4K and HDR for supreme picture quality, and its X-Motion Clarity technology delivers class-leading smoothness - excellent for sports and fast-moving movies. With $300 off, can you afford not to?View Deal

Samsung Q60 with 4K and HDR $1099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Another 65-incher, another big saving. This one uses QLED tech, which is Samsung's homemade rival to OLED, and delivers similarly compelling black levels. Over a billion shades of colour will make movies, games and TV shows sing, while the ambient mode makes it look pretty even when it's in standby.View Deal

LG C9PUA with 4K and HDR $2499.99 $2199.99 at Best Buy

LG sells its own OLED screens to most of the competition, so you would think it knows how to use it best. And on this evidence, you'd be right. You get hitherto unseen levels of detail in dark scenes, while the built-in voice assistant lets you control it just by speaking. Now with $300 off.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around now have $50 off. Adaptive Sound Control detects your activity (walking, say, or traveling) and adjusts the level of noise-cancellation accordingly. The result? No background noise, just sweet, sweet music...View Deal

