UFC 272 live stream and how to watch Covington vs Masvidal online

UFC 272 brings us a huge MMA clash as Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal step into the Octagon to settle old scores. The bitter rivals and ex-teammates are set to collide in Las Vegas this Saturday, with the winner likely to be granted a potential rematch against 170lb champion Kamaru Usman. The full fight streams from the whole card are available online and on TV.

UFC 272 is a $70 pay-per-view in the US, but German fans can watch live for only €30 on DAZN. Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 272 live stream and on TV from anywhere and the expected start time of the fights.

UFC 272 live stream Date: Saturday 5th March 2022 Main card: 10pm ET / 3am GMT (Sun) / 1pm AEST (Sun) Covington vs Masvidal: 12am ET / 5am GMT (Sun) / 3pm AEST (Sun) Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas Germany stream: DAZN(€29.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) US stream: ESPN ($70)

Covington vs Masvidal is set to be one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history. The former-friends-turned-foes used to train together at the legendary America Top Team gym, and were even roommates for a while, before a falling out over money set their careers on different paths.

This Saturday the pair will reunite at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Both fighters are in desperate need of a win, too. Covington lost to Kamaru Usman last November, sustaining a broken jaw in the process, while Masvidal was knocked out by Usman for the second time last April.

"The headline Sunday morning is going to be Jorge Masvidal wins and sends Colby Covington to his funeral," sixth-ranked Masvidal told DAZN. "I'm going to knock him unconscious, and send him off on a stretcher."

Covington is the bookies favourite – he's currently -3/10 favorite in the USA, and 3/10 in the UK.

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch Covington vs Masvidal free of charge. Anyone without can buy a BT Sport monthly pass for £25 and access the UFC 271 live stream. Otherwise, here's how to find a cheap UFC 272 live stream from anywhere in the world.

UFC 272 live stream with DAZN – Covington vs Masvidal

MMA fans in Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain can watch UFC 272 for less on DAZN. Subscription to the streaming service costs just €29.99 a month (around £25 / $35 / AU$48).

That's a knockout deal considering it gets you a whole month of sport – plus the UFC 272 live stream. You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay the Covington vs Masvidal fight throughout Sunday.

UFC 272 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries.



Going to be outside Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain this weekend? People from those countries can simply use a VPN to access the DAZN for UFC 272 without being blocked while abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a UFC 272 live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 272 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the UFC 272, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for DAZN Germany.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the UFC 272 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: UFC 272 live stream – Covington vs Masvidal

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 272 – Covington vs Masvidal – in the States. It's a pay-per-view event and costs $75 on top of an ESPN+ subscription. Ouch!

Remember: selected European citizens stuck in the US can use a VPN to watch UFC 272 on DAZN for the equivalent of around $35. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UK: UFC 272 live stream – Covington vs Masvidal

BT Sport 1 HD will show UFC 272 in the UK. Cord-cutters can live stream the prelims and main card – including Covington vs Masvidal – with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month). The pass lets you watch instantly on the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can watch BT Sport from anywhere in the world using ExpressVPN. See above for details.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 272 for just £25

The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's out guide to the best Sky TV deals.

Australia: UFC 272 live stream – Covington vs Masvidal

Aussie MMA fans who want to catch a UFC 272 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports.

The big fight costs a hefty AU$54.95. Covington vs Masvidal is expected to start around 3pm AEST on Sunday. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 272 fight card – Covington vs Masvidal

Main card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal; Welterweight

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell; Featherweight

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira; Welterweight

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy; Heavyweight

Preliminary card

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey; Lightweight

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan; Women's Strawweight

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu; Light Heavyweight

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova; Women's Flyweight

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov; Featherweight

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov; Flyweight

Devonte Smith vs. Ľudovít Klein; Lightweight

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby; Light Heavyweight

Tale of the tape – Covington vs Masvidal

Name: Colby Covington – Jorge Masvidal

Nationality: American – American

Date of birth: 22nd Feb 1988 – 12th Nov 1984

Height: 5ft 11 – 5ft 11in

Reach: 72 inches – 74 inches

Total fights: 19 – 50

Record: 16-3 – 35-15