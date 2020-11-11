The Masters 2020 live stream: how to watch the golf at Augusta National

The Masters is the only Major golf tournament to be played at the same venue every year - the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA. Usually the tournament gets underway in April, and is the harbinger for golfers all over the world that the new season is, finally, well and truly under way. 2020 is no usual year, though, but now the competition for the fabled Green Jacket is finally here. Make sure you know how to watch The Masters 2020 live stream wherever you are.

UK golf fans can watch The Masters 2020 on Sky Sports or through Now TV. In the US, subscribers to CBS All Access can stream The Masters 2020 final rounds and all sorts more for just $5.99 per month. (Remember to use a VPN when trying to access a live stream away from home in another country.) The first two days are on ESPN+.

When Bryson DeChambeau emerged from Lockdown 1.0, people were amazed at the transformation in his appearance. He had spent the time bulking up and getting stronger - and plenty scoffed. After he left the field for dead at the US Open in September – he finished at six under par, and was the only player in the field in red numbers – they weren't scoffing any more; and they were worried.

The golfing world is fascinated to see if DeChambeau can overpower Augusta this week. If he does, it may be the sign for the guardians of the game, the R&A and the USPGA, to rein in the power of the pro with equipment changes.

Bryson certainly won't have things all his own way this week, though, of course. There's more than one way to plot a golf course, and the very best players in the world (with the exception, sadly, of past winner Sergio Garcia, who has had to stand down with Coronavirus) will be aiming to claim the title won last year by a resurgent Tiger Woods, who won his 15th Major more than a decade after claiming his 14th.

The Augusta National is usually resplendent in spring flowers and a huge crowd. This year it will be different. The flora will be there but not the public - but it will be no less exciting as a test of golf.

The Masters 2020 tees off on Thursday 12th November at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA. Follow our guide to watch all the action from Augusta and pick up a free live stream.

Watch The Masters 2020 for free

Rights to broadcast The Masters 2020 golf in the U.S. are shared by ESPN and CBS this year. ESPN will cover the first two days live; CBS will cover Saturday and Sunday.

US viewers can get a free 7-day trial of CBS All Access and stream the final rounds – when all the drama kicks off – for free. Both ESPN and CBS are available through cable-cutting service FuboTV which also offers a free 7-day trial of its own.

Don't forget to use a VPN if you're US citizen trying to access these free live streams from abroad.

CBS All Access costs just $5.99 per month at the end of the trial period. The service includes over 10,000 on-demand shows and all the UEFA Champions League and Europa League football games for the 2020 season too.

FuboTV costs $59.99 per month. It's much more expensive because it's designed as a replacement to your cable provider. You can choose from almost any entertainment and sports broadcaster available in the US. No set-up costs or added equipment required.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Watch The Masters 2020 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant services with the rights to stream The Masters 2020 golf, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch The Masters 2020 in the UK

Rights to air The Masters 2020 in the UK belong to Sky Sports and the coverage from Augusta will be shown on Sky Sports Golf, available as standard as part of the Sky Sports package. Here, you can find the best Sky TV deals and sign up to Sky Sports.

Not a full Sky subscriber? Fans can enjoy The Masters 20202 live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£33.99). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch the U.S. Open with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised sport.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

Watch The Masters 2020 in the USA

EPSN and CBS will share coverage of The Masters 2020 golf. ESPN will supply live coverage of Thursday and Friday, while CBS gets the juicy stuff – Saturday and Sunday.

Don't have cable? Simply sign up to the ESPN+ and CBS All Access streaming services. CBS All Access costs just $5.99 per month and you can cancel at any time – there's no lock-in contract to worry about.

The other option is to subscribe to FuboTV. The cable-cutting streaming service carries both ESPN and CBS, and a plethora of other sports and entertainment channel. It costs $59.99 per month, you can currently grab a free 7-day trial. You'll need to input your credit card details to verify your identity.

Both free trials are only available in the U.S., so any U.S. citizen stuck outside their own country will need to use a VPN to get access.

Watch The Masters 2020 live stream in Australia

Streaming service Kayo Sports offers the best coverage of The Masters 2020 golf down under. You can live stream every round, from the first tee shot to the final putt.

Subscription costs $25 per month for Kayo Basic or $35 per month for Kayo Premium. The latter is a good option if you want to stream the coverage to various TVs and devices throughout your home.

Better still, Kayo Sports is currently offering a free 14-day trial.

Of course, the free trial is only available in Australia, so any Aussie stuck outside their own country will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Masters 2020 golf schedule

The Masters 2020 takes place between 12th-15th November 2020. All times are in GMT.

Thursday 12th November 2020

Round 1: Thursday 12 November – from 12.30pm-10.30pm

Friday 13th November 2020

Round 2: Friday 13 November – from 12.30pm-10.30pm

Saturday 14th November 2020

Round 3: Saturday 14 November – from 3pm-10pm

Sunday 15th November 2020

Round 4: Sunday 15 November – from 3pm-8pm