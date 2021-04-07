The Masters live stream: how to watch the 2021 golf at Augusta, tee times

The 85th edition of The Masters tees off live from Augusta National on Thursday 8th April 2021 and has all the makings of an historic major. Dustin Johnson is aiming to become only the fourth golfer to win back-to-back green jackets but Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are just two of the top players who will also be vying for victory come Sunday. Use this handy guide to The Masters live stream and follow the action from anywhere in the world.

The Masters live stream 2021 Date: Thursday 8th April – Sunday 11th April 2021 Course: Augusta National Golf Club, USA US stream: ESPN+ / Paramount+ (free trial) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Sky / Now (from £9.99 per day) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (free trial)

The stage is set for The Masters 2021 and it should be a fascinating spectacle. England's Lee Westwood will play with defending champion and world number one Dustin Johnson in the first two rounds while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside former world number one Jon Rahm of Spain, and American Xander Schauffele. Bryson DeChambeau gets his round underway at 6.36pm, just prior to Justin Thomas at 6.48pm and and Jordan Spieth at 7pm.

There are just three amateurs playing this year. England's Joe Long, the 23-year-old winner of the 2020 Amateur Championship is in fine form and could be competitive on his first major appearance. Charles 'Ollie' Osborne, the 21-year-old runner up at the 2020 US Amateur Championship, will also be making his major debut alongside his dad (and caddy) Stephen Osborne. Last but not least, 22-year-old Tyler Strafaci will have the honour of partnering defending Masters Champion Dustin Johnson in round one.

Of course, plenty of players will be doing their utmost to deny Johnson a second green jacket. With Thomas and Spieth coming off recent big wins, new dad Rahm looking to celebrate the birth of his son in style, and McIlroy going for the Grand Slam, The Masters 2021 is destined to be a classic.

The Masters 2021 runs from 8th - 11th April at the Augusta National Golf Club in the great state of Georgia. Follow our guide to watch The Masters live stream 2021 from anywhere in the world.

Save big with this week's best VPN deals

The Masters free live stream 2021

(Image credit: Wikipedi: By No machine-readable author provided. Mbrooks assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machine-readable source provided. Own work assumed (based on copyright claims)., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1295722)

The rights to show The Masters 2021 golf in the USA are split between ESPN (Thurs/Fri) and CBS (Sat/Sun).

If you want to stream the whole tournament, you'll need to subscribe to ESPN+ and Paramount+ (CBS' newly-launched streaming platform).

US golf fans can grab a free 7-day trial of Paramount+ and watch the final two rounds – when all the drama kicks off – for free! You get the best commentary, too – three-time Masters champ Sir Nick Faldo and CBS lead analyst Jim Nantz.

Another good option is FuboTV. The cable-cutting service carries both ESPN and CBS, so you can stream every shot of the Masters 2021 live. Better yet, FuboTV offers new users a free 7-day trial.

Of course, these FREE trials are only available in the USA. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're US citizen trying to access these free live streams from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Paramount Plus free 7-day trial - Watch The Masters 2021

Sign up to the monthly Basic ($5.99) or Premium ($9.99) plan and you'll get your first seven days of access completely free! You can cancel at any time. In addition to the The Masters 2021 golf, you'll get access to 30,000 TV shows and 2500 movies such as The Godfather.

FuboTV free 7-day trial – Watch The Masters 2021

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. Two of those channels are ESPN and CBS, so you can watch The Masters 2021 golf from start to finish.View Deal

After your FuboTV free trial ends you'll pay $65 per month. It's not cheap but it's designed to replace your cable subscription and included access to almost every major entertainment and sports broadcaster in the US.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Watch The Masters 2021 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Masters 2021 holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

We recommend paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN because they are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

UK: The Masters live stream 2021

(Image credit: Sky)

Rights to air The Masters 2021 in the UK belong to Sky Sports and the coverage from Augusta will be shown on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event. You can find the best Sky TV deals and sign up to Sky Sports.

Not a full Sky subscriber? Fans can enjoy The Masters 2021 live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£33.99). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Now Sky Sports Pass From £5.99/month

Watch The Masters 2021, plus Premier League games, for a one-off fixed price. Prices start at £5.99 for the Mobile Pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch The Masters 2021 with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised sport.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

USA: The Masters live stream 2021

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

EPSN and CBS will share coverage of The Masters 2021 golf. ESPN will supply live coverage of Thursday and Friday, while CBS gets the juicy stuff – Saturday and Sunday.

Don't have cable? Simply sign up to the ESPN+ and Paramount+ streaming services. Paramount+ costs from only $5.99 per month and you can cancel at any time – there's no lock-in contract to worry about.

The other option is to subscribe to FuboTV. The cable-cutting streaming service carries both ESPN and CBS, and a plethora of other sports and entertainment channel. It costs $59.99 per month, you can currently grab a free 7-day trial. You'll need to input your credit card details to verify your identity.

Both free trials are only available in the USA, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Masters 2021 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Streaming service Kayo Sports offers the best coverage of The Masters 2021 golf down under. You can live stream every round, from the first tee shot to the final putt.

Subscription costs $25 per month for Kayo Basic or $35 per month for Kayo Premium. The latter is a good option if you want to stream the coverage to various TVs and devices throughout your home.

Better still, Kayo Sports is currently offering a free 14-day trial.

Of course, the free trial is only available in Australia, so any Aussie stuck outside their own country will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Masters 2021 tee times

(Image credit: The Masters)

All times in British Summer Time. Asterisk denotes amateur.

ROUND ONE – Thursday 8th April 2021

13:00 M Thompson (US), H Swafford (US)

13:12 S Lyle (Sco), M Jones (Aus), D Frittelli (SA)

13:24 I Woosnam (Wal), J Herman (US), S Cink (US)

13:36 S Munoz (Col), H Stenson (Swe), R Streb (US)

13:48 B Langer (Ger), W Zalatoris (US), J Long (Eng)*

14:00 B Harman (US), I Poulter (Eng), B Todd (US)

14:12 C Schwartzel (SA), Si Woo Kim (Kor), C Conners (Can)

14:24 D Willettt (Eng), J Niemann (Chi), K Kisner (US)

14:36 J Day (Aus), M Wolff (US), C Champ (US)

14:48 H Matsuyama (Jpn), H English (US), A Ancer (Mex)

15:06 B Watson (US), B Koepka (US), V Hovland (Nor)

15:18 S Garcia (Spa), W Simpson (US), C Bezuidenhout (SA)

15:30 D Johnson (US), L Westwood (Eng), T Strafaci (US)*

15:42 X Schauffele (US), J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI)

15:54 P Reed (US), D Berger (US), P Casey (Eng)

16:06 V Singh (Fij), M Laird (Sco)

16:18 L Mize (US), J Walker (US), B Gay (US)

16:30 C Ortiz (Mex), M Hughes (Can), B Wiesberger (Aut)

16:42 M Weir (Can), CT Pan (Tai), R MacIntyre (Sco)

16:54 JM Olazabal (Spa), M Wallace (Eng), L Griffin (US)

17:12 V Perez (Fra) J Kokrak (US), M Leishman (Aus)

17:24 F Couples (US), F Molinari (Ita), C Osborne (US)*

17:36 Z Johnson (US), K Na (US), G Woodland (US)

17:48 S Lowry (Ire), J Rose (Eng), M Kuchar (US)

18:00 B Horschel (US), T Hatton (Eng), R Palmer (US)

18:12 P Mickelson (US), T Fleetwood (Eng), S Scheffler (US)

18:24 P Cantlay (US), S Im (Kor), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

18:36 A Scott (Aus), B DeChambeau (US), M Homa (US)

18:48 T Finau (US), L Oosthuizen (SA), J Thomas (US)

19:00 J Spieth (US), C Smith (Aus), C Morikawa (US)

13:00 V Singh (Fij), M Laird (Sco)

13:12 L Mize (US), J Walker (US), B Gay (US)

13:24 C Ortiz (Mex), M Hughes (Can), B Wiesberger (Aut)

13:36 M Weir (Can), CT Pan (Tai), R MacIntyre (Sco)

13:48 JM Olazabal (Spa), M Wallace (Eng), L Griffin (US)

14:00 V Perez (Fra) J Kokrak (US), M Leishman (Aus)

14:12 F Couples (US), F Molinari (Ita), C Osborne (US)*

14:24 Z Johnson (US), K Na (US), G Woodland (US)

14:36 S Lowry (Ire), J Rose (Eng), M Kuchar (US)

14:48 B Horschel (US), T Hatton (Eng), R Palmer (US)

15:06 P Mickelson (US), T Fleetwood (Eng), S Scheffler (US)

15:18 P Cantlay (US), S Im (Kor), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

15:30 A Scott (Aus), B DeChambeau (US), M Homa (US)

15:42 T Finau (US), L Oosthuizen (SA), J Thomas (US)

15:54 J Spieth (US), C Smith (Aus), C Morikawa (US)

16:06 M Thompson (US), H Swafford (US)

16:18 S Lyle (Sco), M Jones (Aus), D Frittelli (SA)

16:30 I Woosnam (Wal), J Herman (US), S Cink (US)

16:42 S Munoz (Col), H Stenson (Swe), R Streb (US)

16:54 B Langer (Ger), W Zalatoris (US), J Long (Eng)*

17:12 B Harman (US), I Poulter (Eng), B Todd (US)

17:24 C Schwartzel (SA), Si Woo Kim (Kor), C Conners (Can)

17:36 D Willettt (Eng), J Niemann (Chi), K Kisner (US)

17:48 J Day (Aus), M Wolff (US), C Champ (US)

18:00 H Matsuyama (Jpn), H English (US), A Ancer (Mex)

18:12 B Watson (US), B Koepka (US), V Hovland (Nor)

18:24 S Garcia (Spa), W Simpson (US), C Bezuidenhout (SA)

18:36 D Johnson (US), L Westwood (Eng), T Strafaci (US)*

18:48 X Schauffele (US), J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI)

19:00 P Reed (US), D Berger (US), P Casey (Eng)