Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream and how to watch F1 for free

F1 lands at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this week as the Max vs Lewis battle continues. Hamilton trails Verstappen by eight points with just two races to go, so hold onto your helmets for a potential title decider! First Practice is at 1.30pm GMT on Friday, 3rd Dec. F1 fans in Luxembourg can stream the race for free. Make sure you know how to watch a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix free live stream wherever you are with a VPN.

Welcome to the brand-new 6.174km Jeddah Corniche Circuit, a hellishly-fast temporary street track that could play to Mercedes' strengths. "We don’t want Mickey Mouse circuits," said F1 boss Ross Brawn. "We don’t want those old classic street circuits with 90 degree turns. We want fast sweeping circuits, circuits which are going to challenge the drivers – and they are going to love it."

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule is as follows: First Practice is at 1.30pm GMT on Friday, followed by Second Practice at 5pm. Final Practice is at 2pm on Saturday before Qualifying at 5pm. Then it's lights out for the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 12am AEST on Sunday 5th December.

Jeddah is Verstappen's first chance to wrap up the Formula 1 drivers' title. If he finishes 1st and Hamilton 7th or lower, the Dutchman will be crowned champion. The same applies if Verstappen finishes 2nd and Hamilton drops out of the race. It's going to be a nail-biting end to the finish line in Saudi Arabia, so get set for drama in the desert!

In other F1 news, tributes have poured in for former Williams boss Sir Frank Williams, the British motorsports maverick who won multiple F1 world titles from the confines of a wheelchair. If you haven't watched the fabulous Williams documentary, now's a good time.

Can Red Bull leave Mercedes for dust in the desert kingdom? Hamilton vs Verstappen is one of the greatest F1 battles ever seen on TV, so don't miss a second. F1 fans in Luxembourg and Austria can watch every race free. Follow our guide on how to watch a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

Lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg? You can watch the entire F1 season – including the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – for free.

ServusTV, the Austrian free-to-air station owned by Red Bull, has split the rights to F1 with public broadcaster ORF until 2023. Meanwhile, fans in Luxembourg can watch every race free on RTL Zwee.

Going to be outside Austria or Luxembourg this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix free live stream without being blocked.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Details below.

Watch F1 anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Saudi Arabian Grand Prix rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safer than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose 'Austria' for ServusTV or ORF.

3. Then head over to ServusTV or ORF on your browser or device and enjoy the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 a month

F1 TV Pro is one of the cheapest ways to watch live coverage of every 2021 F1 race in HD. Subscription costs just $9.99 per month in the US, or €7.99 a month in France and the Netherlands.

Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for the crazy-low price of R$143 (US$27) a year. You can even select English commentary from Sky's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

F1 TV Pro is available in 188 countries, but not the UK, sadly. If you're visiting the UK from abroad and want to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, you'll need to use a VPN to access F1 TV Pro without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The app supports Chromecast and AirPlay 2.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 4K

Sky has the exclusive UK television rights to show every F1 race until the end of 2024. To watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD (who wouldn't?) you’ll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.

That starts at £45 per month, with a one-off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It's a fair chunk of change, but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

Saudi Arabian GP live stream in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can watch this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now.

Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Spain: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

With Carlos Sainz Jr at Ferrari and Fernando Alonso on the grid, Spanish F1 fans will be keen to tune into a 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix free live stream.

DAZN has acquired the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel, in the company of ex-F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa.

DAZN F1 launched on 1st March 2021 across DAZN and Movistar+. You can try it free for 7 days. After that you'll be rolled onto a monthly subscription.

Brazil: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

TV Band has replaced Globo as the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil. The switch allows Formula 1 to launch its official live streaming platform – F1 TV Pro – in South America.

Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for the ridiculously low price of R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? Simply use a VPN to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Australia: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Streaming platform Kayo Sports carries Fox and offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every race.

Germany: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race this season, including a 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, F1 fans will question why the French and Dutch can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, and envy their Austrian neighbours getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

USA: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

For complete access to F1 in 2021 Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels (or Univision for Spanish language coverage).

ESPN will carry live coverage of every session of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App, which is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You'll need to sign up to ESPN first, though.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can try a top streaming service such as FuboTV for free.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes ESPN, and get the first month for just $10. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Russia: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

Good news: the 2021 F1 season will be shown free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix free live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

Italy: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pit lane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out an expensive Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can get a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream via Sky Italia's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Japan: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for a few seasons and will serve up a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream this weekend. The service delivers live coverage of every race of the 2021 season and stats galore, making it a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan.

Full 2021 F1 calendar & race winners

Latest news: Formula One has extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix, ensuring that the championship will continue visiting Shanghai until 2025.

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY WINNER 26-28 March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain Lewis Hamilton 16-18 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola Italy Max Verstappen 30 April 2 May Portuguese Grand Prix Portimão Circuit Portugal Lewis Hamilton 7-9 May Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit Spain Lewis Hamilton 20-23 May Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit Monte Carlo Max Verstappen 4-6 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit Azerbaijan Sergio Perez 18-20 June French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard France Max Verstappen 25-27 June Steiermark Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria Max Verstappen 2-4 July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria Max Verstappen 16-18 July British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain Lewis Hamilton 30 July - 1 Aug Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary Lewis Hamilton 27-29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium Max Verstappen 3-5 Sept Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort Netherlands Max Verstappen 10-12 Sept Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza Italy Daniel Ricciardo 24-26 Sept Russian Grand Prix Sochi International Street Circuit Russia Lewis Hamilton 8-10 Oct Turkish Grand Prix Intercity Istanbul Park Turkey Valtteri Bottas 22-24 Oct US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas United States Max Verstappen 29-31 Oct Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico Max Verstappen 12-14 Nov Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil Lewis Hamilton 19-21 Nov Qatar Grand Prix Losail International Circuit Qatar Lewis Hamilton 26-28 Nov Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 3-5 Dec Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE