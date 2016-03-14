There's a whole flotilla of Samsung Full HD and 4K TVs on its way to UK shores in 2016, with sizes ranging from 32in all the way up to 88in. Samsung's SUHD sets feature heavily, but there's also room for standard Ultra HD models, all of which support HDR.
Aesthetic tweaks have been made to the design of the TVs, including a 'bezel-less' look for some ranges. Samsung's Tizen operating system has also been given a refresh for 2016.
If you're in the market for a 3D TV, you're going to be disappointed - none of Samsung's 2016 TVs support 3D playback. It's yet another nail in the coffin for the format.
See below for a complete breakdown of all the ranges, including screen sizes, specs and (when available), prices...
MORE: Samsung announces 15 new TV ranges for 2016, kills off 3D
Samsung 8K TV
S9 - 110in
8K resolution
HDR 1000nits
Curved screen
Ultra Black panel
Quantum dot Colour
Precision Black Pro
Motion rate Supreme 240
10 bit colour panel
360-degree design
Smart TV
Smart Control
HDMI x4
Samsung SUHD 4K Ultra HD TVs
KS9500 - 88in, 78in, 65in
4K HDR
HDR 1000nits
Curved screen
Quantum dot Colour
Ultra Black panel
Precision Black Pro
Motion rate Supreme 240
10 bit colour panel
Bezel-less, 360-degree design
Smart TV
Smart Control
HDMI x4
KS9000 - 75in, 65in, 55in, 49in
4K HDR
HDR 1000nits
Curved screen
Quantum dot Colour
Ultra Black panel
Precision Black
Motion rate 240
10 bit colour panel
Bezel-less, 360-degree design
Smart TV
Smart Control
HDMI x4
KS8000 - 65in, 60in, 55in, 49in
4K HDR
HDR 1000nits
Flat screen
Quantum dot Colour
Ultra Black panel
Precision Black
Motion rate 240
10 bit colour panel
Bezel-less, 360-degree design
Smart TV
Smart Control
HDMI x4
KS7500 - 75in, 65in, 55in, 49in, 43in
4K HDR
HDR 1000nits
Curved screen
Quantum dot Colour
Ultra Black panel
Precision Black
Motion rate 240
10 bit colour panel
Bezel-less, 360-degree design
Smart TV
Smart Control
HDMI x4
KS7000 - 75in, 65in, 60in, 55in, 49in
4K HDR
HDR 1000nits
Flat screen
Quantum dot Colour
Ultra Black panel
Precision Black
Motion rate 240
10 bit colour panel
Bezel-less, 360-degree design
Smart TV
Smart Control
HDMI x4
Samsung UHD TVs
KU6500 - 75in, 65in, 55in, 49in, 43in
4K HDR Pro
Curved screen
Active crystal colour
Motion rate 120
360-degree design
Smart TV
Smart Control
HDMI x4
KU6400 - 55in, 49in, 43in, 40in
4K HDR Pro
Flat screen
Active crystal colour
Motion rate 120
360-degree design
Smart TV
Smart Control
HDMI x4
KU6300 - 65in, 55in, 49in, 40in
4K HDR Pro
Curved screen
PurColour
Motion rate 120
Smart TV
HDMI x3
KU6000 - 70in, 65in, 60in, 55in, 50in, 43in, 40in
4K HDR Pro
Flat screen
PurColour
Motion rate 120
Smart TV
HDMI x3
Samsung Full HD TVs
K6200 - 55in, 49in, 40in
Full HD
Curved screen
360-degree design
Smart TV
HDMI x3
K5500 - 55in, 49in, 43in, 40in, 32in
Full HD
Flat screen
360-degree design
Motion rate 60
Smart TV
HDMI x3
K5300 - 49in, 40in, 32in
Full HD
Flat screen
360-degree design
Motion rate 60
Smart TV
HDMI x2
K5100 - 55in, 49in, 43in, 40in, 32in
Full HD
Flat screen
360-degree design
Motion rate 60
HDMI x2
K4100 - 32in, 28in, 24in
HD
Flat screen
360-degree design
Motion rate 60
HDMI x2