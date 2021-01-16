Rams vs Packers live stream: how to watch the 2021 NFL Playoffs for free

Our complete guide on how to watch a Rams vs Packers live stream, online and for free.

The Divisional Round begins Saturday with Rams vs Packers at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. The top-seeded Green Bay Packers will be on home turf, but the Los Angles Rams are in the ascendancy. Grab a beer and a bucket of hot wings and prepare get your NFL on! Here's how to watch a Rams vs Packers live stream wherever you are.

NFL live stream Rams vs Packers kicks off at 4.35pm ET (9.35pm GMT) Saturday 16th January 2021. Want to watch free? US viewers can sign up to a 7-day free trial of FuboTV, which provides access to live NFL games on Fox without the need for cable. Make sure to use a VPN when trying to watch while abroad. Canadian viewers watch free by signing up to a 7-day free trial of DAZN sports. For more consistent viewing, an NFL Game Pass ($99/£143.99) makes excellent value. It's cheaper in some countries than others.

Just eight teams remain in the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs after an eventful Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Divisional drama kicks off when the Rams finally face the Packers in a mouthwatering NFC clash between two teams with winning traditions.

The Packers (13-3) will be aiming for their ninth NFC Championship Game, aided by Davante Adams who has caught more touchdown passes over the last five seasons than any other player in the NFL.

The LA Rams (11-6) might be struggling with injury, but if Cam Akers can put in another explosive performance, they could well reach their 11th NFC Championship Game. Either way, Rams vs Packers will be a battle worth watching.

Want to watch every pass and touchdown? Make sure you know how to watch a Rams vs Packers live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Rams vs Packers for free

(Image credit: NFL.com / NFL Game Pass)

The rights to broadcast Rams vs Packers belong to Fox. That's good news for NFL fans – and here's why.

FuboTV carries all the Fox sports channels. The respected streaming service usually costs $65 per month, but new subscribers can sign up to a 7-day FREE trial of FuboTV. The trial can be cancelled at any time and there's no lock-in contract. Who needs cable, right?

Going to be outside the US this weekend? Simply use a use a VPN to access your preferred streaming service as if you were back home in the States!

Canadian viewers can also enjoy the same by signing up to a 7-day free trial of DAZN sports.

FuboTV 7-day free trial – Rams vs Packers live stream

FuboTV is the top pick for live streaming live NFL games as it grants access to Fox, CBS, ESPN and NBC. That way, you can watch all this weekend's Divisional action for free! It's $65 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch Rams vs Packers from anywhere using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based NFL fans below, but even if you have subscribed to the relevant services, you won't be able to use them to watch Rams vs Packers outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) solves this problem. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from $3.71/£2.86 per month

Enjoy the comfort of 30-day money back guarantee when you sign up to NordVPN. Stream unbridled from six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Cancel without a problem if it's not for you.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Rams vs Packers. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of national and international broadcasters with rights to show the live NFL playoffs here.

Watch Rams vs Packers in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Sky TV has the rights to broadcast every NFL Playoff game live in the UK - including Rams vs Packers. If you're watching on TV, the broadcaster screens NFL fixtures across its Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

If you want to watch Rams vs Packers online on your laptop, tablet or phone, you can use the Sky Go app. The majority of NFL matches will be shown in HD.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add all the sports channels to your package for £39 per month (Sky Sports Complete Pack). If you're casual NFL fan, or don't want access to all the Sky Sports channels under the sun, purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes cost from £9.99 to £33.99.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

Want quick access to Sky Sports NFL? A day pass for Sky Sports on Now TV costs £9.99, with a weekly pass at £14.99. A monthly pass typically costs £33.99 but, occasionally, Sky offers good discounts.View Deal

Build your Sky Sports package

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

If you prefer to stream NFL games online and want comprehensive coverage, NFL offers the brilliant International NFL Game Pass. Access to the Pro version costs £143.99 a year or £36 per quarter, but that covers all 250+ games including the Divisional Rounds live and in HD, plus the 55th Super Bowl on 7th February 2021.

The Game Pass app is easy to use and available on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox One.

Watch Rams vs Packers in the USA

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Bernard Gagnon - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3651954)

Rams vs Packers will air on Fox. Not a subscriber or don't have cable? No problem – football fans can stream it live on FuboTV (FuboTV 7-day free trial).

Those wanting to see all the playoff games and the Super Bowl in their entirety will need to buy into multiple networks and streaming platforms as the NFL has spread the rights across a number of channels including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, Amazon, NFL Network and NFL Redzone.

A better option would be to cut the cord and go for an NFL Game Pass. At just $99 for a season, it's a bargain. Problem is, the Stateside version of the NFL Game Pass only allows you to watch replays of games. To watch the games live, you would need a VPN and the Pro version of the International NFL Game Pass (£143.99/ $180 per season).

Another great option is to opt for a live TV streaming service. But which one is best?

FuboTV

FuboTV offers all available NFL channels, so it's the best option for US NFL fans who want to watch today's action. It costs $60 per month for its Family plan and includes CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. For an extra $11 per month, the Sports Plus add-on gets you NFL RedZone too. What's more, you can try it free for 7 days if you've not previously subscribed.

Sling TV

Sling TV's combined Orange and Blue package ($45 per month) provides access to NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network. You don't get CBS or RedZone or NFL Network though. On the upside, SlingTV packages are discounted for the first month.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV ($65 per month) carries CBS, Fox, NBS and ESPN – nearly all of the networks showing NFL games live. It's only available in selected US cities, though. Punch in your zip code to see if its available to you.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV ($55 per month) grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. Just like YouTubeTV, the NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

Need to know when your local NFL team is playing, and on what channel? Click here for the complete schedule.

Watch Rams vs Packers in Canada

DAZN is the new home of football in Canada. It has the rights to broadcast live NFL games – including Rams vs Packers – and live Champions league soccer games. Even better, you can grab a free 7-day trial of DAZN here.

Watch Rams vs Packers in Australia

New streaming platform Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games – including Rams vs Packers – in Australia. It carries ESPN, too. The premium package costs AU$35 per month – you can grab a free 14-day trial here and enjoy the 2021 Playoffs for free!

Watch Super Bowl LV for free in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC's NFL Show airs on Saturday nights and will feature live coverage of the 55th Super Bowl on 7th February 2021.

In other words, TV license payers in the UK will be able to watch Super Bowl LV for free!

Remember, if you're outside the UK on the big day, simply use a reliable VPN to access your BBC iPlayer account. That way, you can watch from anywhere!

NFL Playoffs 2021 schedule

Your guide to Divisional Round weekend and beyond...

DIVISIONAL ROUND:

Saturday 16th January

LA Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4.35pm ET (9.35pm GMT) on Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8.15pm ET (01.15m GMT) on NBC

Sunday 17th January

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 3.05pm (8.05pm GMT) on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 6.40pm ET (11.40pm GMT) on Fox



CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS:

Sunday 24th January

NFC vs. NFC, 3.05pm ET (8.05pm GMT)

AFC vs. AFC, 6.40pm ET (11.40pm GMT)

SUPER BOWL 55:

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. ET (11.30pm GMT)

Click here for a full list of 2020-2021 NFL games.