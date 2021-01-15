PS5 stock is back today, confirms official Sony account

Still on the hunt for a PS5? You're not alone. PS5 stock has been seriously scarce from the get-go, with next to no new consoles available once the first batch sold out. But, slowly but surely, some PS5 stock is making it online.

And now Sony has confirmed that a fresh PS restock has landed today, 15th January. The news was revealed on the official Sony Rewards account.

So where can you find one? Read on for all the PS5 stockists in the UK, US and Australia, and the current state of play with each retailers stock.

Where to buy PS5

Where to buy PS5 Digital Edition

The PS5 Digital Edition went on sale alongside the full-fat PS5 in all territories.

Like the full-fat PS5, the Digital Version is out of stock in most retailers and you'll have to be quick to secure a console during the restocks. Again, be ready with your retailer log-ins and debit or credit card details.

Where to buy PS5 accessories

Getting hold of most PS5 accessories is a whole lot easier than getting hold of a PS5 right now. However, some of the more popular accessories, such as the DualSense Wireless Controller, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset and Media Remote, have been in and out of stock.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – £59.99 ($69.99 / AU$109)

The PS5 only comes with one controller in the box, so this is a must-have for those who want to get stuck into multi-player gaming. It uses haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to make games more immersive.

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – £89.95 ($99.99 / AU$159)

If you want to enjoy 3D audio, one of the one of the PS5's best features, you'll need one of these. It will also cut out background noise, so you can't hear anyone else in the same room, and make your gaming more immersive.

PlayStation 5 HD Camera – £49.99 ($69.99 / AU$99)

This lets you add yourself to gameplay videos or video chat during multiplayer marathons. A must if you're chatting with teammates.

PlayStation 5 Media Remote – £24.99 ($29.99 / AU$49)

Want to use your PS5 as an entertainment hub? This handy remote will help you navigate everything from Netflix to 4K Blu-ray discs, and it'll make it as simple as changing channel on your TV.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station – £24.99 ($29.99 / AU$49)

This accessory charges up two wireless DualSense controllers at a time, so you'll never be powerless.

Target

The PS5 was back in stock at Target just before Christmas, but it soon sold out. Keep checking back and keep an eye on the retailer's social media accounts. More stock could be on the way this week...

Amazon

The online shopping giant is currently out of stock but remember, the PS5 is not region-locked, so you could buy from Amazon European stores (you might need the relevant plug adaptor, though). Amazon Italy and Germany had inventory as recently as the end of December.

Walmart

Retail giant Walmart kept its promise to release more PS5 stock at 11am ET on 3rd December. Since then, it has released several more waves of PS5 stock in the US and Canada – and is expected to do so again soon. Keep checking back.

GAME

The specialist games retailer was tipped to restock on Monday 14th December, but again, nothing doing. In the meantime, you can enter its ongoing competition to win one of four PS5 consoles bundled with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Argos

High street favourite Argos released a limited number of PS5 consoles on 3rd and 7th December – but has now sold out until January. A rather sad message on the website confirms as much.

Sony

Over in the US, Sony Direct released a wave of PS5 consoles on Black Friday and against last week, but they're now sold out. Keep checking though – you never know your luck. It figures that Sony would supply its own store first.

MyBT

Existing BT and EE customers were given the chance to order a PS5 online via MyBT and EE's Add to Plan service on 3rd December. BT says stock has now sold out.

Box.co.uk

You can set a stock alert over at Box.co.uk, so you'll be notified as soon as stock comes in. If you're after an Xbox Series X, Box did the sensible thing and instituted a ballot system here. Winners will be offered the chance to buy one of Microsoft's new consoles.

AO.com

It might be best known for its appliances, but AO.com also sells PS5s. Or will when more stock arrives. Unfortunately, there's no word on when that will be – just that "we should have more stock arriving soon".

Best Buy

Best Buy had PS5 stock available at launch and on Black Friday, through its website and app. It has started selling the PS5, complete with optional two year accident protection and financing options, but stock is extremely scarce. Keep checking back.

Gamestop

The specialist games retailer reported overwhelming demand for the PS5 but only offered "limited" quantities of PS5 bundles. It currently has no stock but keep a close eye on the firm's Twitter feed and you may be pleasantly surprised...

StockX

You may not have heard of StockX – it's mostly used by fashion aficionados looking to buy and sell rare and limited edition clothing/sneakers. But it's also recently branched out into PS5s. You will pay more than the RRP/MSRP, but StockX inspects each item it sells before dispatching, so you can guarantee it will be in mint condition.

Tesco

The British supermarket chain was rumoured to be taking delivery of a fresh batch of PS5s for Sunday 13th December, but sadly that didn't pan out. Still, worth keeping an eye on Tesco's PS5 page.

Where to buy PS5 in Australia

Sony Store Australia

You would expect Sony to be the best place to guarantee PS5 stock. But sadly it's currently sold out. Our advice? Sign up to be notified as soon as it's available.

EB Games

Specialist retailer EB Games restocked on 3rd December and again later in the month, but supplies didn't last long. The Gamestop-owned chain is working on getting more stock – check its website to see if it's succeeded.

The Gamesmen

Independent retailer The Gamesmen previously announced it would have stock at 10am on 19th November, but has since sold out of that and all its December stock, too. Check back soon.

JB Hi-Fi

One of Australia's largest tech retailers sold out of its pre-order stock, plus some it was expecting for December. But never say never...

