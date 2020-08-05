PGA Championship live stream: watch the golf anywhere in the world

With the traditional season opener The Masters now pushed back to November and The Open cancelled completely for this year, it's a mighty relief to golf fans to be able finally to get their first Major fix of 2020.

To live stream the golf in the UK, you'll need a Now TV pass (or Sky Sports subscription) which start at just £9.99. For those in the US, the PGA Championship is being broadcast on television on ESPN and CBS, with live streaming on ESPN+ and cbs.com/all-access.

The 102nd PGA Championship is being held, for the first time in its history, at TPC Harding Park, in San Francisco. The tournament starts on Thursday and comes to its climax on Sunday 9th of August.

That will mean some late-night viewing for European fans, with the west coast of the US at least eight hours behind, so you can expect to be burning the midnight oil if you want to see the champion crowned.

The enforced break from competitive golf might have shaken things up a bit - and it's certainly allowed Bryson DeChambeau to morph his body into monster-drive machine - but you can expect the big names to be up there near the top of the field.

Still, we're tempted to have a few pence each way on some of the UK contingent who are gracing the field and looking to break the traditional US dominance in this particular tournament. (We're looking at you Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton.)

Read on below to find out how you can catch every second, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the PGA Championship abroad using a VPN

Citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access their TV sports streams from outside their own countries. That means you can have a subscription to any of the services listed below, and watch wherever you are.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch the PGA Championship in the UK

It's Sky Sports that has the right to the PGA Championship in the UK. It'll be shown on Sky Sports Golf in HD, though there is no 4K coverage.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now TV. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the golf, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch all upcoming golf, it's £33.99 for the month.

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch the 2020 PGA Championship by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

How to watch the PGA Championship in the US

ESPN+ and CBSSports.com

The PGA Championship is being broadcast by ESPN and CBS as telecasts and live stream. ESPN has coverage on all four days, with CBS covering the closing six hours of Saturday's and Sunday's play.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ in the US for $4.99 a month, or $49.99 for an annual pass. The streaming service will include featured groups on Thursday and Friday on livestream from 6:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. Pacific time, with TV coverage for the last six hours.

Remember, if you want to use your subscription outside the US then you'll need to use a VPN.