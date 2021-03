Milan vs Man Utd live stream: TV channel, how to watch the Europa League in HD

A last-minute goal has the Europa League tie between AC Milan and Manchester United on a knife edge ahead of tomorrow night's second leg at the San Siro. The Red Devils have a job on to take down an impressive looking Rossoneri with Zlatan Ibrahimovic cleared fit and ready to play. Make sure you know how to watch a Milan vs Man Utd live stream in HD, and wherever you are in the world. It's going to be a belter.

Milan vs Man Utd live stream Kick off: 8pm GMT / 4pm ET Location: San Siro US stream: CBS All Access ($5.99) AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport 2

Milan put in an excellent first-half performance in Manchester and were unlucky to end that first 45 a goal down, although it's United fans who'll be rueing their side's loss of focus before the final whistle. The 1-1 aggregate score favours the Italian club with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's team now needing at least one away goal to get to the quarter-finals.

The big news is, of course, that Ibra looks fit to play. The big Swede has even decided to come out of international retirement at the age of 39. That's how fit he feels. Davide Calabria, Ante Rebic, Alessio Romagnoli and Rafael Leao are the doubts for Milan this time.

The team news for United is that David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek have all returned to the squad for the game. Neither Edinson Cavani nor Anthony Martial have travelled to Italy. The forward options lie with Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and young Ivorian Amad. Will they have the firepower required?

It's an 8pm kick-off at the San Siro on Thursday. Lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sports to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month. Make sure to use a VPN if needed when travelling outside Australia for access.

Read on for more details on how to watch a Milan vs Man Utd live stream in HD, and wherever you are in the world.

Milan vs Man Utd live stream for $5.99

(Image credit: CBS)

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Europa League and Champions League games live through CBS All Access – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Of course, CBS All Access is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

CBS All Access 7-day free trial - free Europa League football

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of CBS All Access. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.View Deal

Watch Milan vs Man Utd anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Europa League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Watch Milan vs Man Utd in Australia

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the Champions League, Europa League and Premier League for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and exclusive sports documentaries on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.View Deal

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch Milan vs Man Utd in UK

(Image credit: Dunk - https://www.flickr.com/photos/dullhunk/7375450280/)

Rights to show the UEFA Europa League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Champions League.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £7.50

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £7.50 per month for the first three months. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.View Deal

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app.View Deal

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

Watch the Europa League in 4K

You can watch selected Europa League games in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound. Sadly, Milan vs Man Utd is not available in 4K but will instead be streamed in HD online and on BT Sport 2.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.View Deal

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month

Enjoy the Europa League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.View Deal

Watch a free Milan vs Man Utd live stream

Football fans in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan get the chance to watch the UEFA Europa League for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Europa and Champions Leagues and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

UEFA Europa League free with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.View Deal

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, simply use a VPN to access a Manchester United vs AC Milan live stream without being blocked.

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that's where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Europa League football here.

Europa League Fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times shown in GMT.

Thursday 18th March

Arsenal vs Olympiakos - 17:55, BT Sport ESPN / BT Sport Ultimate

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur - 17:55, BT Sport 1

Molde vs Granada - 17:55, BT Sport Digital Exclusive

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma - 17:55, BT Sport Digital Exclusive

AC Milan vs Man Utd - 20:00, BT Sport 2

Rangers vs Slavia Prague - 20:00, BT Sport 3

Villarreal vs Dynamo Kiev - 20:00, BT Sport Digital Exclusive

Young Boys vs Ajax - 20:00, BT Sport Digital Exclusive