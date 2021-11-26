Lopez vs Kambosos live stream and how to watch the lightweight boxing on DAZN

Lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez squares off against IBF mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr this Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The 12-round bout gets underway at 3.50am GMT / 10.50pm ET. Canadian boxing fans can stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN using a free 30-day trial. Follow our guide on how to watch a dirt-cheap Lopez vs Kambosos live stream from anywhere in the world.

Lopez vs Kambosos live stream Date: Saturday 27th Nov 2021 Main card: 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Sun) / 11am AEST (Sun) Lopez vs Kambosos: 10.50am ET / 3.50am GMT (Sun) / 1.50pm AEST (Sun) Venue: Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden, New York Free stream: DAZN free trial (Canada) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN Aus stream: DAZN (AU$2.99/month) UK stream: DAZN (£7.99/month) US stream: DAZN ($19.99/month)

A capacity crowd will pack into Madison Square Garden to see Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr do battle in earnest. The fight has been in the works for over a year now, but after eight different dates, six different venues and a series of lawsuits, Lopez vs Kambosos is finally happening!

Lopez, who stunned Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020 to unify the lightweight championship by unanimous decision, is confident of victory: "He's in trouble, a lot of trouble. He's going to be massacred.... One round [is all it will last] because all that talking doesn't work."

It won't be easy. Aussie pro George Kambosos Jr. is one of boxing's brightest stars and showed real grit to overpower Lee Selby at Wembley Stadium last year. It might have been a controversial split decision, but it was all that Kambosos needed to get a title shot at Lopez.

Saturday's unmissable fight is exclusive to DAZN in 200 countries. Canadian subscribers can get a free 30-day trial. Follow our guide to watch a Lopez vs Kambosos live stream from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch a Lopez vs Kambosos free live stream

DAZN has the rights to stream Lopez vs Kambosos in over over 200 countries across the globe

Lucky Canadian subscribers can enjoy a free DAZN 30-day trial.

Going to be outside Canada this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the Canadian DAZN free trial without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Lopez vs Kambosos live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Lopez vs Kambosos holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device, enabling you to access geo-blocked websites and save money!

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Lopez vs Kambosos, you may wish to choose 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Lopez vs Kambosos live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Lopez vs Kambosos live stream in Australia

Lopez vs Kambosos will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in Australia.

The streaming service launched in Oz earlier this year and costs just AU$2.99 a month. That's an awesome deal when you consider DAZN charges $20 a month in the States!

Remember to use a VPN if you're stuck outside Australia and want to watch hometown hero George Kambosos Jr take a shot at becoming lightweight champion.

The main card gets underway at 11am AEST on Sunday, with the ringwalks expected at 1.50pm

Lopez vs Kambosos live stream in the UK

DAZN has the exclusive rights to stream Lopez vs Kambosos live online in over 200 countries including the UK. Subscription costs just £7.99 a month – half what it costs in the States!

British boxing fans stuck outside the UK this weekend can use a VPN to access DAZN for £7.99 from anywhere, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN.

The ringwalks are expected at 3.50am GMT on Sunday morning.

Lopez vs Kambosos live stream in the USA

Folks in the USA can watch Lopez vs Kambosos live on sports streaming service DAZN (as in 'Da Zone', apparently).

Subscription is pricier in the States – you'll have to pay $19.99 a month.

Lopez vs Kambosos fight card and schedule

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr – for Lopez’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles

Azinga Fuzile vs Kenichi Ogawa – 12 rounds, for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title

Raymond Ford vs Felix Caraballo – 10 rounds, for Ford’s WBA Continental featherweight title

Reshat Mati vs Nicolas Pablo Demario – 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Zhilei Zhang vs Craig Lewis – 8 rounds, heavyweights

Christina Cruz vs Maryguenn Vellinga Hinz – 6 rounds, flyweights

Ramla Ali vs Isela Vera – 4 rounds, women’s junior featherweights

Anthony Christopher Herrera vs TBA – 4 rounds, bantamweight