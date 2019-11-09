KSI vs Logan Paul 2 live stream: how to watch the boxing, from anywhere in the world

With over 40 million subscribers between them, YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul are set to once again draw the world's attention when they fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

KSI and Logan Paul's last meme-fueled bout ended in a majority draw. This time around, they've ditched 'amateur' status and gone professional – which means no head guards and hefty 10oz boxing gloves. As Eddie Hearn, the fight's promoter, put it: "Someone is getting knocked out!"

There's already been plenty of hype and the usual argy-bargy, while a bizarre question about maths saw Logan Paul's trainer, Shannon Briggs, threatened to break the jaw of rival trainer Viddal Riley.

Both British YouTuber KSI and American YouTuber Logan Paul are set to make millions from their professional boxing debuts, scheduled for six three-minute rounds. The winner gets the YouTube Boxing Championship belt, which we're sure will be taken absolutely seriously by the wider sport.

Expect more than just big talk and 'bantz' on Saturday night when the two viral sensations clash in fist-smashing fashion.

(Image credit: Staples Center)

Watch KSI v Logan Paul 2 live in the UK

The digital dust-up takes place on Saturday 9th November at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California.

As the fight is taking place on the West Coast, it will likely begin at around 8pm-9pm local time, which translates to 4am-5am UK time on Sunday 10th November.

British boxing fans can watch the fight live on Sky Sports Box Office, Sky's pay-per-view channel. For those in the UK, the broadcast will begin at midnight and costs £9.95 (prices may vary in other territories).

There are several fights on the card. Londoner Billy Joe Saunders will defend his WBO super middleweight title at around 2am GMT, just prior to American lightweight Devin Haney, billed as 'the next Floyd Mayweather Jr.'

Not a Sky subscriber? You can still book and watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 on your PC/desktop/Mac, NOW TV Box, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet.

Download the Sky Sports Box Office app (iOS/Android) and log in to watch there. You can access the stream on your Now TV Smart Stick or your Now TV box. (Note: the Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white Now TV Box).

You can also watch online through the Sky Sports Box Office website. If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight. Visit Sky Sports Box Office to sign up and pay. You'll get full access to all the drama live plus repeat showings.

(Image credit: Express VPN)

Watch KSI v Logan Paul 2 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've paid to watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2, trying to access streams from outside your territory – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is a problem. These services know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block you – even if you're a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live boxing, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as £2.29 per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the fight. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

(Image credit: DAZN)

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 in the USA

Fight fans in the USA can watch the action online via DAZN, a global sports live streaming service.

Not a DAZN subscriber? Sign up for a monthly pass for $19.99 (pause or cancel at any time) or an annual pass for $99.99, which includes live events, highlights and original documentaries.

DAZN sports streaming $20 for a monthly pass

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including iOS/Android app, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, as well as through traditional internet browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari (just go to DAZN.com and sign up).

KSI vs Logan Paul 2: the card for Saturday 9th November

KSI vs Logan Paul (Cruiserweight)

Billy Joe Saunders vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres (Super middleweight)

Devin Haney cs Alfredo Santiago Alvarez (Lightweight)

Nikita Ababiy vs Jonathan Batista (Super middleweight)

Ronny Rios vs Hugo Berrio (Super bantamweight)

Diego Pachecovs vs Aaron Casper (Super middleweight)

Alexis Espino vs Gregory Clark (Middleweight)

Reshat Mati vs Cody Peterson (Super welterweight)

Josh Brueckner vs Tyler Smith (Light heavyweight)