Better Call Saul season 6 premieres on Monday 18th April 2022, meaning we're days away from Bob Odenkirk's final outing as rogue lawyer Jimmy McGill. Season 6 will be split into two parts: seven episodes will be released this month, followed by the final final six episodes in a couple of months. Better Call Saul is available on Netflix in the UK and AMC in the US. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 on Netflix from anywhere with a VPN.

What can we expect from Better Call Saul season 6? The big news is that Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and Aaron Paul (Jessie) will guest star in their iconic roles alongside Bob Odenkirk.

Season 6 will also follow familiar faces "from the cartel to the courthouse". Rhea Seehorn returns as attorney Kim Wexler, while Jonathan Banks is back as Mike Ehrmantraut (the granddaddy of assassins).

Elsewhere, the cat and mouse game continues between Michael Mando's Nacho Varga, Tony Dalton's Lalo Salamanca and Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring, the man behind the Los Pollos Hermanos deep fried dynasty.

Better Call Saul is one of the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, rated 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 6 is made even more special by the fact that Bob Odenkirk survived a heart attack on set before recovering to wrap filming.

The first two episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 arrive on Netflix in the UK on 19th April. Make sure you know how to watch Netflix UK from where you are with a VPN.

In the UK, the first two episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 will premiere on Tuesday 19th April 2022. The next five episodes will air weekly.

After a short break, the final six episodes will start on 12th July 2022.

Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are available to watch on Netflix UK, if you need to catch up.

Outside the UK? Use the guide below to access Netflix UK from overseas, without any restrictions.

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Better Call Saul season 6 on your UK Netflix account when travelling abroad. Using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allows you to access your Netflix account from wherever you happen to be.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Netflix, UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access their Netflix account when travelling outside the UK.

3. Then head over to Netflix on your browser or device and enjoy the Better Call Saul season 6 live stream. Easy!

In the US, Better Call Saul season 6 airs on AMC and AMC+ from 9pm ET, 18th April 2022.

Don't have cable? No problem. Cordcutters can watch season 6 on Sling TV, one of America's best live TV streaming services. Better yet, new users get a $10 discount – see below.

Outside the US only. UK citizens travelling abroad can access Netflix UK using a VPN. See step-by-step instructions just above.

Here's what Bob Odenkirk has to say about the final episode of the final season:

"I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night. I think it’s a challenging way to go, to finish the series. It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great."

