England vs Italy live stream: how to watch the 2021 Six Nations rugby for free in HD

England will be keen to put last week's shock Six Nations defeat to Scotland behind them when they take on Italy at Twickenham this Saturday. Head coach Eddie Jones has recalled George Ford and Mako Vunipola for match which kicks off at 2.15pm on ITV (free in the UK and Ireland). Follow our guide to watch an England vs Italy live stream from anywhere in the world.

England vs Italy live stream Date: Saturday 13th February 2021 Free UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)

Having beaten Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on the final day of last year's Six Nations to win the title, Eddie Jones's men will be targeting another convincing victory this weekend.

Jones has shaken up the England pack following last Saturday's dismal Calcutta Cup loss. George Ford, Courtney Lawes, Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola will return to the starting XV. Captain Owen Farrell will swap to inside centre to make way for Ford, while Luke Cowan-Dickie gets a start at hooker.

Italy go into the match after a sound thrashing 10-50 at home by France in the first round of the 2021 Six Nations. In an effort to bounce back, head coach Franco Smith has refreshed the Azzurri starting XV with veterans Carlo Canna and Andrea Lovotti, and young half-back pairing Stephen Varney and Paolo Garbisi.

Six Nations table 2021 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS England 1 1 0 0 40 1 5 France 1 1 0 0 5 0 4 Scotland 1 1 0 0 5 0 4 Ireland 1 0 0 1 -5 1 1 Wales 1 0 0 1 -5 1 1 Italy 1 0 0 1 -40 0 0

Italy have yet to win a match at Twickenham but with England unable to rely on the roar of the home crowd, anything could happen.

“We will face one of the best teams in the world in an iconic stadium,” said head coach Smith. “We have been working hard this week with further focus on some factors with the aim of having a high performance level on Saturday.”

England vs Italy kicks off at 2.15pm (ITV) on Saturday 13th February. Here's how to watch the Six Nations for free wherever you are.

Six Nations 2021: England vs Italy free live stream

Good news: every single Six Nations game in 2021 will be on shown on free-to-air TV in the UK (coverage will be divided between BBC, ITV and welsh language channel S4C).

ITV has the rights to Saturday's clash between England and Italy, and will stream England vs Italy online via the ITV Hub, so you can watch on your computer, phone or smart TV.

Of course, the free streams are only accessible to viewers in the UK. So if you're a UK citizen stuck outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN which you can try 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a whirl and see how it performs? If it doesn't work for you, then you'll have lost nothing.

Sadly, there's no 4K coverage of the Six Nations this year. Instead, the games will be available at a very reasonable HD resolution on your television and on BBC iPlayer.

Watch England vs Italy from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Watch England vs Italy in the USA

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations 2021 in the USA, including today's England vs Italy fixture. The network will stream all the action live on its Peacock TV streaming platform. Subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free).

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the 2021 Six Nations as well as selected Premier League soccer games, Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup coverage, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Peacock Premium offers coverage of the Six Nations and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Tempted? We don't blame you. Peacock offers a free 7-day trial. After that, you'll be billed $4.99 a month but there's no lock-in contract so you can cancel at any time.

Away from the US? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your Peacock account when outside the States. Why not give ExpressVPN a whirl? It offers a risk-free, no quibble, 30-day money back guarantee, so you're in safe hands.

How to watch England vs Italy in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts you can watch Six Nations 2021 in Australia on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match including the England vs Italy this weekend.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports using this free two week trial after which you'll pay $19.99 a month.

The other option is to use Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand including Six Nations 2021 live streams. The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both include a free 14-day trial to get you started. There's no lock-in contract and you can cancel at any time.

How to watch the England vs Italy in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the official broadcaster of the Six Nations 2021 in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport via most pay TV packages and subscribers can watch online using company's Sky Go service. Non-subscribers can catch an England vs Italy live stream on Sky Sport Now, the broadcaster's streaming-only platform. Anyone can join and it costs just $19.99 a month.

Watch England vs Scotland in Ireland

Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle will enjoy free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2021 courtesy of the Virgin Media. All matches, including England vs Italy and the all-important Republic of Ireland clashes, will be broadcast live on Virgin Media One and streamed live on Virgin Media Player.

Virgin Media's Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch England vs Italy in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the best place to catch Six Nations 2021 coverage in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just $20 a month – but the first month costs nothing thanks to the 30-day free trial. That's enough for a chunk of Six Nations games, as well as Premier League, Champions League and NFL action.

DAZN membership costs €11.99 in Europe, and new users get the same (extremely generous) 30-day free trial.

How to watch England vs Italy in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations 2021 action in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2021 schedule

Round 2

Saturday 13th February - England vs Italy 2.15pm ITV

Saturday 13th February - Scotland vs Wales 4.45pm BBC and S4C

Sunday 14th February - Ireland vs France 3pm ITV

Round 3

Saturday 27th February 2021 - Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm ITV

Saturday 27th February 2021 - Wales vs England 4.45pm BBC and S4C

Sunday 28th February 2021 - France vs Scotland 3pm ITV

Round 4

Saturday 13th March 2021 - Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm ITV and S4C

Saturday 13th March 2021 - England vs France 4.45pm ITV

Sunday 14th March 2021 - Scotland vs Ireland 3pm BBC

Round 5

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Scotland v Italy 2.15pm BBC

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Ireland v England 4.45pm ITV

Saturday 20th March 2021 - France v Wales, 8pm BBC and S4C