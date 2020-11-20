England vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations for free

Rugby fans are gearing up to watch England clash with Ireland at Twickenham this weekend. Eddie Jones' side are unbeaten in the their last three outings against Ireland and, with George Ford back on the bench, England will be on the attack once again. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Ireland live stream, wherever you are.

Good news: most Autumn Nations Cup rugby games are 100 percent free to watch in the UK. Coverage is split across Amazon Prime and Channel 4. Going to be abroad? You can use a VPN to watch online, just like you would at home in the UK!

The 2020 Autumn Nations Cup sees 16 matches played between November 13th and December 6th. Created as a replacement for the Autumn Internationals that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the eight-nation clash will feature England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Fiji and Georgia.

Last week, Ireland beat Wales in Dublin, England thrashed Georgia 40-0 and Italy lost out to Scotland. Round 2 gets underway this weekend, though Fiji's match against Italy on Saturday has been cancelled after coronavirus tests uncovered 29 positive cases in the Fijian camp.

As for England vs Ireland, the action starts at 3pm. George Ford will start from the bench for Autumn Nations table-toppers England, while second-place Ireland will field the likes of fly-half Ross Byrne, who will replace injured captain Johnny Sexton, and Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

In other Ireland team news, centre Bundee Aki will take the place of the injured Robbie Henshaw, Keith Earls replaces Munster team-mate Andrew Conway and flanker CJ Stander will step in for Josh van der Flier. The England team remains largely uncharged from the line-up that beat Georgia last weekend.

England vs Ireland gets underway at Twickenham on Saturday 21st November at 3pm GMT. Want to see every tackle and try? Follow our guide below to live stream every minute of England vs Ireland for free...

How to watch England vs Ireland free in the UK

(Image credit: Autumn Nations Cup)

Saturday's clash between England and Ireland will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and the the All4 streaming service. All4 can be used by anyone in the UK. Registration is 100 percent free and open to all, but you should be in possession of a valid TV license.

Not in the UK but want to access your Channel 4 account? Your best option is to use a VPN and log in using a UK IP address. You'll find our step-by-step guide to the best VPN deals below.

Amazon Prime also has the rights to live stream England vs Ireland (in fact, Amazon Prime has the rights to 14 of the 16 Autumn Nations games). That means UK-based Amazon Prime members can stream the vast majority of the Autumn Nations Cup without paying a penny!

Not a Prime member? New users can sign up to a free 30-day trial. It includes full access to all the Amazon Prime benefits including live sports, a library of thousands of movies and free one-day delivery.

Again, if you're going to be abroad during the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup tournament, use a VPN to access your Amazon Prime account from outside the UK.

How to watch England vs Ireland from abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: Express VPN)

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant streaming services to watch England vs Ireland, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the rugby. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch England vs Ireland in Ireland

(Image credit: RTE)

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE has the rights to show all of Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup games live, including the opener against Wales tonight. Irish rugby fans can also stream the action online via the RTE Player, which can be accessed via RTE's iOS and Android apps.

Don't forget, you'll need a reliable and safe VPN – such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN – to access your RTE account when away from home.

How to watch England vs Ireland in the USA

(Image credit: FloSports)

FloSports has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Autumn Nations Cup in the United States and will offer live streams of all 16 games – including England vs Ireland. Subscription starts at $12.50 per month.

The FloSports app is supported by: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs. You'll also find iOS and Android FloSports apps in the relevant app stores.

If you're an existing FloSports subscriber and find yourself outside of the US, you'll need to use a VPN to access your account.

How to watch England vs Ireland in Australia

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts, you can watch the Autumn Nations Cup games in Australia via beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match, including England vs Ireland, which kicks off at 1am AEST on Sunday 22nd November.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch England vs Ireland in New Zealand

(Image credit: Sky Sport New Zealand)

Sky Sports is the official broadcast partner of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage of England vs Ireland online or via the app.

Not a Sky subscriber? The Sky Sport Now service - billed as "The Home of Live Sport Online" – provides access to Sky Sports channels on a pay-per-view basis on smart TVs and mobile devices.

Autumn Nations Cup 2020 schedule

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

All times shown are GMT.

ROUND 1

Ireland vs Wales, 7pm on 13 November – Channel 4

Italy vs Scotland, 12.45pm on 14 November – Amazon

England vs Georgia, 3pm on 14 November – Amazon

France vs Fiji, 3pm on 15 November – Amazon

ROUND 2

Italy vs Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon

England vs Ireland, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon

Wales vs Georgia, 5.15pm on 21 November – Amazon

Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon

ROUND 3

Scotland vs Fiji, 1.45pm on 28 November – Amazon

Wales vs England, 4pm on 28 November – Amazon

France vs Italy, 8pm on 28 November – Amazon

Ireland vs Georgia, 2pm on 29 November – Channel 4

FINALS WEEKEND

Georgia vs TBD, 12pm on 5 December – Amazon

Ireland vs TBD, 2.15pm on 5 December – Amazon

Wales vs TBD, 4.45pm on 5 December – Amazon

England vs TBD, 2pm on 6 December – Amazon