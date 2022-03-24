Egypt vs Senegal live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff online

It's a rerun of last month's African Cup of Nations final as Egypt face Senegal in a two-legged playoff to reach the 2022 World Cup finals in what is probably the best of the five CAF Qatar qualifying ties. That means it's Mo Salah vs Sadio Mane again for a massive international prize once again. Only one of the star Liverpool front men will make it to the World Cup in November. Make sure you know how to watch an Egypt vs Senegal live stream from where you are.

Egypt bored their way to the AFCON final under former Manchester United assistant Carlos Queiroz, finishing 0-0 in three of their four knockout matches before their penalty shootout mastery finally eluded them in the showpiece against Senegal. The Portuguese tactician has struggled to replicate the Salah seen in Liverpool red for the Pharaohs. Queiroz's defence-first plan restricts his captain's rare talent.

Senegal are still on cloud nine after winning their first AFCON crown last month. The Lions of Teranga won five and drew six of their World Cup qualifying group games to ease into the playoff round and boast a host of talent. Reds striker Mane is a goal away from taking the outright lead as Senegal's all-time leading marksman, while Watford winger Ismaila Sarr's electric pace is a real asset to coach Aliou Cisse. With Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy between the posts and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as captain, Senegal have a supremely strong spine.

The match kicks off at 7:30pm GMT on Friday, 25th March at the Cairo International Stadium, Cairo. Follow our guide on how to watch an Egypt vs Senegal live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a free Egypt vs Senegal live stream in the UK, Australia, Canada and ROW

Good news African football fans, in many countries around the world – including Australia and Canada – you can watch the denouement of CAF World Cup qualifying for free on YouTube. This includes Egypt vs Senegal.

Previously, FIFA has hosted the games on its YouTube channel but the exact details are not clear at the time of writing.

In the UK, Mola TV also has the rights to show the Egypt vs Senegal World Cup qualifier. It's free to watch to anyone in the UK, just sign up via the Mola TV website or the Mola TV app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Travelling away from the UK, Australia or Canada at the moment? Watch an Egypt vs Senegal live stream from abroad with a VPN.

Egypt vs Senegal live stream worldwide with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Egypt vs Senegal rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

US: Egypt vs Senegal live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Egypt vs Senegal in the US, as well as many other World Cup qualifying games, all FA Cup matches, and a host of other sport. All will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

US subscribers away from the States can watch an Egypt vs Senegal live stream from abroad with a VPN.

Africa World Cup 2022 qualifier fixtures

All kick-offs are GMT

Friday 25th March (first legs)

DR Congo vs Morocco 15:00

Mali vs Tunisia 16:00

Cameroon vs Algeria 17:00

Ghana vs Nigeria 18:30

Egypt vs Senegal 20:30

Tuesday 29th March (second legs)

Senegal vs Egypt 16:00

Nigeria vs Ghana 17:00

Morocco vs DR Congo 18:30

Algeria vs Cameroon 19:30

Tunisia vs Mali 19:30