Cameroon vs Egypt live stream and how to watch the AFCON 2022 semi-final for free online and on TV, team news

Egypt, the AFCON's most historically successful team, meet this year's most impressive side in Cameroon, in a match that many will expect to provide the overall winner. Have a misfiring Egypt side finally met their match in the hosts? UK viewers can watch the game free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Cameroon vs Egypt live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

Cameroon vs Egypt live stream Date: 7pm GMT, 3rd February 2022 Venue: Paul Biya Stadium, Cameroon FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Trézéguet scored an extra-time goal to send Egypt through against Morocco, after Mo Salah had levelled the scores in Yaoundé on Sunday. That isn't enough to earn the Aston Villa man a place in the starting 11 tonight, with the usual front three of Salah, Mohamed and Marmoush getting the nod. Mohamed Abou Gabal, who started the last game between the sticks but had to come off injured in extra time, is fit enough to play, but Ahmed Hegazi has not recovered in time. The Pharaohs are yet to impress so far, but they wouldn't be the first international side to go all the way without ever really finding top gear.



Collins Fai also suffered an injury in the previous round but is fit enough to start for Cameroon tonight, while the dangerous duo of Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar will give the Egyptian defence plenty to worry about. Lyon's Toko Ekambi and his strike partner have scored 11 goals between them, with no opponent managing to keep a clean sheet against the Indomitable Lions so far. Can Egypt be the first?

Ready to watch the greatest African footballers on the planet? Make sure you know how to watch a Cameroon vs Egypt live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream

Cameroon vs Egypt free live stream

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will live stream 10 games. These include: the semi-finals between Cameroon and Egypt, and Burkina Faso and Senegal, and the 2022 AFCON final on 6th February.

Remember to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.

Watch Cameroon vs Egypt from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant AFCON 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Cameroon vs Egypt live stream in the UK

The BBC will show Cameroon vs Egypt for free on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sports website and using the Red Button service on your TV. Cameroon vs Egypt is one of a handful of AFCON matches you'll find on the Beeb.

All of the 2022 African Cup of Nations games will also be on Sky Sports. You can subscribe to Sky Sports or pick up a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Cameroon vs Egypt live stream in the USA

beIN Sports also has the rights to show every game of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, including Cameroon vs Egypt, live in the USA.

Subscription prices depend on your cable provider, but cord cutters can tune into beIN Sports via fuboTV and Sling. Better still, Sling is offering new users a free 3-day trial so you can try before you buy.

Streaming service Fanatiz looks like it could be another cheap way to stream the African Cup of Nations 2022 in the States. Subscription costs just $7.99 a month.

Cameroon vs Egypt live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, it's beIn sports that has the rights to all the AFCON 2022 fixtures. You can sign up direct for $20 per month but a better deal is to go with Kayo Sports ($25/month) which brings access to all the beIn Sports channels plus a wealth of other sporting events. There's a 14-day free trial to Kayo Sports, so you can take a look for yourself.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Cameroon vs Egypt live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Cameroon vs Egypt at the 2022 African Cup of Nations in South Africa. The online sports channel will broadcast all the games live via the DStv satellite platform. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar.

African Cup of Nations 2022 schedule & kick-off times

All times GMT

SEMI FINALS:

Wednesday 2nd February 2022



7pm - Burkina Faso vs Senegal



Thursday 3rd February 2022



7pm - Cameroon vs Egypt

FINAL:

6th February 2022