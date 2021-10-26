Astros vs Braves live stream and how to watch the MLB World Series for free

The Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros in the MLB World Series today, 26th October, at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Astros have the home advantage, but the Braves are in form having finished the Red Sox in six to book their place in the Fall Classic. Game 1 starts at 8.09pm ET / 1.09am BST. Make sure you know how to watch an Astros vs Braves live stream from anywhere.

Astros vs Braves live stream Date: Tuesday 26th Oct 2021 Start time 8.09pm ET / 1.09am BST / 10.09am AEST Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston US stream: Fox | Sling ($10) | FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) Aus steam: ESPN | Kayo Sports Buy tickets: TicketFaster ($404)

The best-of-seven 2021 MLB World Series is about to kick off! These two teams have never met in Major League's World Series, but they both have plenty of history.

Houston won its first World Series in 2017, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers. Things turned sour in 2019, however, when the Astros were accused of cheating by banging a garbage can to signal an off-speed pitch. The 'Trashtros', as they are now known, need a 2021 World Series win to secure their redemption.

The Atlanta Braves, appearing in their first World Series since 1999, overpowered the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Division Series before shutting down reigning champions the LA Dodgers for the second year in a row in the NL Championship Series. Can star batsman Eddie Rosario, currently batting .474, lead Atlanta to the title?

Games 1 and 2 will be played at Minute Maid Park, Houston, before the action switches to Truist Park, Atlanta for Games 3, 4 and 5. Make sure you know how to watch an Astros vs Braves live stream for free and from anywhere in the world.

Watch an Astros vs Braves free live stream

Baseball fans who are lucky enough to live in the USA and Australia can watch the 2021 World Series on Fox. Don't have cable? There are two good options for you including two free trials so that you can watch an Astros vs Braves free live stream.

Sling is another good pick for the States. The Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the MLB postseason, including all seven Astros vs Braves games.

Kayo Sports is where to go for a 14-day free trial for Australians. Make sure you know how to tune in with a VPN if you're an Australian trying to watch from abroad.

Going to be outside the USA or Australia during the World Series? Simply use a VPN to access FuboTV free trial from anywhere, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

In the USA, Game 1 starts at 8.09pm ET / 5.09pm PT.

Astros vs Braves live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Astros vs Braves rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Astros vs Braves, you may wish to choose 'USA' to access Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy an Astros vs Braves stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Astros vs Braves live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to show the World Series of baseball in the UK. Live stream Astros vs Braves with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month). You can watch instantly using through the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer.

Game 1 starts at 1.09am BST (early doors on Wednesday 27th October).

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's out guide to the best Sky TV deals.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can stream BT Sport from anywhere in the world using ExpressVPN. See above for details.

Astros vs Braves live stream in Australia

ESPN (Foxtel 509) will air the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros.

Cord-cutters can live stream all the action on Kayo Sports. Subscription to Australia's top live TV streaming service costs from AU$25 a month and new users get a free trial.

Astros vs Braves: 2021 World Series schedule

World Series Game 1 – Tuesday 26th October 2021

Astros vs Braves, 8.09pm ET / 1.09am BST

World Series Game 2 – Wednesday 27th October 2021

Astros vs Braves, 8.09pm ET / 1.09am BST

World Series Game 3 – Friday 29th October 2021

Braves vs Astros, 8.09pm ET / 1.09am BST

World Series Game 4 – Saturday 30th October 2021

Braves vs Astros, 8.09pm ET / 1.09am BST

World Series Game 5 – Sunday 31st October 2021

Braves vs Astros, 8.15pm ET / 1.15am BST

World Series Game 6 – Tuesday 2nd November 2021

Astros vs Braves, 8.09pm ET / 1.09am BST

World Series Game 7 – Wednesday 3rd November 2021

Astros vs Braves, 8.09pm ET / 1.09am BST