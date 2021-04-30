Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream: how to watch the PPV boxing from anywhere

Andy Ruiz Jr faces fellow Mexican Chris Arreola this Saturday in a heavyweight boxing clash that has all the makings of a classic. The action gets underway at 3am UK time with the ringwalks expected around 5am. The fight is a $50 pay-per-view in the US, but there are cheaper option listed below. Make sure you know how to watch a Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola from anywhere in the world.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream Date: Saturday 1st May 2021 Start time: 3am BST / 10pm ET Ringwalks: 5am BST / 12pm ET Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, USA UK stream: Premier Sports (£10.99/month) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Fox PBC ($49.99 PPV)

Andy Ruiz Jr (33-2, 0 KOs) will be looking to recapture his former glory when he meets Chris Arreola this Saturday. Ruiz Jr, 31, shocked the world in Summer 2019 when The Destroyer floored Britain's Anthony Joshua four times en route to a seventh round stoppage.

Just six months later, Ruiz Jr was forced to give the belts back when Joshua took revenge. The Mexican warrior hasn't ventured into the ring since but he's hooked up with Canelo Alvarez's coach Eddy Reyonoso, so he should be in good shape for this one.

“I have known Chris Arreola since I turned professional," Ruiz Jr told reporters earlier this week. "He’s a Mexican warrior just like me, and I expect him to come at me with everything he’s got.”

As for Chris "The Nightmare" Arreola (38-6, 1 KO), the 40-year-old has lost his last four fights but says he's looking forward to putting on a show at the Dignity Health Sports Park this weekend:

“He’s motivated to knock my block off but I’m motivated too. I want to win. He may have been the first Mexican heavyweight champion but the best Mexican is right here. People that know me and have watched me fight, know I try not to be in a boring fight at all."

A limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium.

The event is much cheaper in some countries than others. Make sure you know how to watch a cheap Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream from anywhere.

UK: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream

UK-based boxing fans can watch the big fight on Premier Sports 1 for just £10.99 a month.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access Premier Sports without being geo-blocked.

Premier Sports can be streamed from a mobile or tablet device, or cast from your phone to your TV. Subscription includes a host of live sports coverage ranging from La Liga and Serie A football, to Guinness rugby.

US: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live stream

The big fight will be shown on Fox Sports PBC pay-per-view for $50. That's almost five times more than it costs in the UK. Ouch.

The action starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT in the States.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola: fight card

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola

Erislandy Lara vs Thomas Lamanna

Eduardo Ramirez vs Isaac Avelar

Sebastian Fundora vs Jorge Cota Omar

Figueroa Jr vs Abel Ramos

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs Javier Molina

Adrian Granados vs Jose Luis Sanchez



Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola: tale of the tape

RUIZ JR – ARREOLA

Nationality: Mexican - Mexican

Age: 31 – 40

Height: 6ft 2 – 6ft 3

Reach: 74 inches – 76 inches

Wins: 33 – 38

Rounds: 163 – 222