2022 PGA Championship live stream and how to watch the final round at Southern Hills

What a difference a day makes. Golf's traditional moving day has certainly done its job at the 2022 PGA Championship. Tiger Woods has pulled out. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are either cut or well out of contention, and that leaves the top six on the leaderboard – Pereira, Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick, Young, Ancer and Power – all potential winners of a maiden major trophy. Ready for a huge final round? Here's how to watch a 2022 PGA Championship live stream from wherever you are.

Some pretty brutal conditions at Southern Hills, Oklahoma, have caused quite the shift in play. Thunderstorms softened up the fairways considerably and Saturday's weather was certainly not the most pleasant for the golfers out on the course. Rory McIlroy double and triple bogeyed his way down the leaderboard to nine shots behind Chile's Mito Pereira, who heads the field going into today's final round at nine under par.

Instead, it's Matt Fitzpatrick who's flying the flag for Great Britain. Tied in second place at six under with American Will Zalatoris, the Englishman shot a round of 67 on Saturday along with Seamus Power of Ireland and American Cameron Young who sit in fourth and sixth respectively. Mexico's Abraham Ancer occupies fifth spot after an even 70 yesterday.

Conditions look to be a little kinder today for the all-important final round. It should be a mostly sunny and certainly dry day's play, notwithstanding the heavy ground which won't have had a chance to firm up. Will the top six hold their form and which will lift the Wanamaker Trophy?

Round 4 of the PGA Championship tees off today, Sunday 22nd May. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 PGA Championship live stream wherever you are in the world.

PGA Championship 2022 final round tee times and pairings

PGA Championship Day 4 tee times and pairings are as follows. (All times are in ET. Add five hours for BST.)

8:00 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka

8:09 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Patton Kizzire

8:18 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel

8:27 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, T, Si Woo Kim

8:45 a.m. – Justin Harding, Jon Rahm

Click to see full more final round tee times and pairings 8:55 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Kevin Streelman

9:05 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Kramer Hickok

9:15 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Shaun Norris

9:25 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Charl Schwartzel

9:35 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman

9:45 a.m. – Cameron Davis, Hideki Matsuyama

9:55 a.m. – Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland

10:05 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

10:15 a.m. – Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:25 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Adam Schenk

10:45 a.m. – Brian Harman, Luke List

10:55 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka

11:05 a.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Talor Gooch

11:15 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry

11:25 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Russell Henley

11:35 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sebastián Muñoz

11:45 a.m. – Cameron Tringale, Patrick Reed

11:55 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler

12:05 p.m. – Laurie Canter, Justin Rose

12:15 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Lucas Glover

12:25 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith

12:35 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Kevin Na

12:45 p.m. – Adri Arnaus, Rory McIlroy

12:55 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge

1:05 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:15 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Davis Riley

1:25 p.m. – Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

1:35 p.m. – Lucas Herbert, Max Homa

1:55 p.m. – Bubba Watson, W, Justin Thomas

2:15 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Seamus Power

2:25 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young

2:35 p.m. – Mito Pereira, Matthew Fitzpatrick

Watch a 2022 PGA Championship free live stream

Lucky US viewers can stream the best bits of the PGA Championship – including the final round – free with a Paramount+ 7-day trial ($4.99 a month after, cancel anytime).

Outside the US this week? US fans can use a VPN to access Paramount+ from overseas.

Meanwhile, lucky Australians fans can watch all four rounds with Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. As ever, use a VPN to access Kayo when abroad.

How to watch the 2022 PGA Championship abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 PGA Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and allow you to access your favourite local streams from wherever you happen to be at the time.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the 2022 PGA Championship

Using a VPN to watch the golf from anywhere is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the golf, you may wish to choose 'US' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 PGA Championship live stream.

Watch the 2022 PGA Championship in the UK

Sky Sports will serve up 40 hours of UK coverage, including the opening round from 1pm BST on Thursday, 19th May. Coverage begins from 1pm on the second day and 2pm over the weekend.

Check out the best Sky TV deals or grab a contract-free Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.99 a day).

Don't forget: US nationals travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch Saturday/Sunday free with a Paramount+ 7-day trial. Details just above.

Watch the 2022 PGA Championship in the US

ESPN and CBS have once again split the rights to broadcast live coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship in the US.

CBS has the best bits, including the all-important final round. Cord-cutters can stream CBS coverage live on Paramount+ for $4.99 a month (new users get a 7-day free trial). The remainder of the event streams live on ESPN+ ($6.99 a month).

Thursday 19th May 2022

8 a.m.-2 p.m EDT., ESPN+ (streaming)

2 p.m.-8 p.m., ESPN (streaming on ESPN+)

8 p.m.-conclusion, ESPN+ (streaming)

Friday, 20th May 2022

8 a.m.-2 p.m., ESPN+ (streaming)

2 p.m.-8 p.m., ESPN (streaming on ESPN+)

8 p.m.-conclusion, ESPN+ (streaming)

Saturday, 21st May 2022

8-10 a.m., ESPN+ (streaming)

10 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN (streaming on ESPN+)

1-7 p.m. EDT, CBS (streaming on Paramount+)

Sunday, 22nd May 2022

8-10 a.m., ESPN+ (streaming)

10 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN (streaming on ESPN+)

1-7 p.m. EDT, CBS (streaming on Paramount+)

Watch the 2022 PGA Championship in Australia

Golf fans can watch all the 2022 PGA Championship live on Foxtel, which you'll find on streaming service Kayo.

A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 a month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Don't forget, you'll need to use a VPN to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.