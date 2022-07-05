Women's Euro 2022 live stream and how to watch the tournament for free

The Women's Euro 2022, which kicks off on Wednesday 6th July 2022, is set to take women's football to new heights. Record-breaking crowds are expected from the opening group game – England vs Austria – to the final at Wembley Stadium on 31st July. UK fans can watch the every match free on BBC iPlayer. Traveling abroad? Here's how to watch a Women's Euro 2022 live stream free, online and on TV, from wherever you are.

After pandemic postponement, the 13th UEFA Women's European Championships has arrived. Sixteen teams, split into four groups, will be bidding for Women's Euro 2022 glory. The top two from each group will advance to the knockout stages, after which the eight quarter-finalists will be whittled down to four semi-finalists, before the blockbuster final at London's Wembley.

Having been runners-up twice (1984, 2009), hopes are high that England, led by Sarina Wiegman, can draw on home support to carry them to the Women's Euro 2022 title. The Lionesses wont have easy, though. This year's tournament features three of the best women's teams in the world: Olympic silver medalists Sweden, talent-packed Spain, and reigning European champions the Netherlands.

When it comes to players, keep an eye out for Dutch top scorer Vivianne Miedema and Spanish Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas. Manchester City striker Ellen White and four time-PFA Young Player of the Year Lauren Hemp will need to be on their game if England are to progress. And let's not forget newcomers Iceland and Northern Ireland – both are tipped for surprise glory.

Kick-off in the opening game of the Women's Euro 2022 is at 8pm BST on Wednesday, 6th July. Read on to find out how to watch a Women's Euro 2022 live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Women's Euro 2022 free live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has the rights to show the Women's Euro 2022 live stream in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

The action will be shown across BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC iPlayer app (opens in new tab) which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch a Women's Euro 2022 live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use the BBC iPlayer when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the Women's Euro 2022

Using a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Women's Euro 2022, choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy a free Women's Euro 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: Women's Euro 2022 live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Women's Euro 2022 live stream in the US, as well as a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month, or $12.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can watch the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: Women's Euro 2022 live stream

Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 22 tournament in Australia, from the opening game to the final.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League 2021/22 matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch the Women's Euro 2022 live stream free on the BBC iPlayer using a VPN (opens in new tab). Details above.

Buy Women's Euro 2022 tickets

(Image credit: UEFA)

Over 500,000 tickets have already been sold for the Women's Euro 2022.

In response to the record-breaking demand, extra tickets are available to buy from the UEFA (opens in new tab) website.

Adult tickets start from £10 for the group stage games. All three of England's group matches, plus the final at Wembley, have sold out.

Women's Euro 2022 fixtures & kick-off times

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kristian Skeie - UEFA)

Group matches

July 6 2022, 8pm BST, Old Trafford, Manchester - England vs Austria

July 7 2022, 8pm BST, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Norway vs Northern Ireland

July 8 2022, 5pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Spain vs Finland

July 8 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Germany vs Denmark

July 9 2022, 5pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Portugal vs Switzerland

July 9 2022, 8pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Sweden vs Netherlands

July 10 2022, 5pm BST, Academy Stadium, Manchester - Belgium vs Iceland

July 10 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - France vs Italy

July 11 2022, 5pm BST, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Austria vs Northern Ireland

July 11 2022, 8pm BST, Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - England vs Norway

July 12 2022, 5pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Denmark vs Finland

July 12 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Germany vs Spain

July 13 2022, 5pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Sweden vs Switzerland

July 13 2022, 8pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Netherlands vs Portugal

July 14 2022, 5pm BST, Academy Stadium, Manchester - Italy vs Iceland

July 14 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - France vs Belgium

July 15 2022, 8pm BST, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Northern Ireland vs England

July 15 2022, 8pm BST, Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - Austria vs Norway

July 16 2022, 8pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Finland vs Germany

July 16 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Denmark vs Spain

July 17 2022, 5pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Switzerland vs Netherlands

July 17 2022, 5pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Sweden vs Portugal

July 18 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - Iceland vs France

July 18 2022, 8pm BST, Academy Stadium, Manchester - Italy vs Belgium

Quarter-finals

July 20 2022, 8pm BST, Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B

July 21 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A

July 22 2022, 8pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Winner Group C vs Runner Up Group D

July 23 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - Winner Group D vs Runner Up Group C

Semi-finals

July 26 2022, 8pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 1

July 27th 2022, 8pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Winner QF 4 vs Winner QF 2

Final

July 31 2022, 5pm, Wembley Stadium, London - Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

Women's Euro 2022 groups

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland.

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland.

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal.

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland.

Women's Euro 2022 venues

(Image credit: Wembley Stadium)

The Women's Euro 2022 will be split across 10 venues in eight cities:

Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

(Brighton & Hove Community Stadium) London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium)

(Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium) Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)

(Manchester City Academy Stadium) Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

(Stadium MK) Rotherham (New York Stadium)

(New York Stadium) Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

(Bramall Lane) Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)

(St Mary's Stadium) Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)

(Old Trafford – opening game only) Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)

Best Women's Euro 2022 teams

(Image credit: Getty Images / Soccrates Images)

SPAIN

FC Barcelona Women have won seven league titles and the UEFA Women's Champions League, so it's no surprise that Spain are hot favourites to make it to the Women's Euro 2022 final.

One to watch: Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas might be 2020/21 UEFA Player of the Year but watch out for 20-year-old Barca starlet Claudia Pina.

SWEDEN

There's plenty of talent in the highest-ranked side on the continent in the official FIFA rankings. The fluid frontline of Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö and Sofia Jakobsson propelled the Swedes to the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

One to watch: Chelsea captain Magda Eriksson is considered one of the the best centre-backs in the business.

NETHERLANDS

Reigning champions the Netherlands will fancy their chances of retaining their title. The all-star side features Barcelona hotshot Lieke Martens and Lyon midfielder Danielle van de Donk, plus German-based talents Dominique Janssen and Jill Roord.

One to watch: Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema is one of the most complete forwards in the game. Last year she set the record for most goals scored in a single Olympic women’s tournament.

GERMANY

With a mix of youthful exuberance (Jule Brand) and old hands (captain Alexandra Popp, Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger), Germany has a decent chance of making it to the Women's Euro 2022 final in London.

One to watch: Named Best Young Player at the 2019 World Cup, 22-year-old Giulia Gwinn will be eager to deliver on her promise.

FRANCE

The best players from Lyon and PSG in one team? No wonder France are tipped for a strong Women's Euro 2022 campaign. Allez Les Bleues!

One to watch: Having notched up 108 goals in 113 games for PSG, and 24 in 29 games for France, forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto is one of the world's best.

ENGLAND

Having made it to the final of the Euros in 2009, England's Lionesses will be hoping to go one better. If they can avoid a slip up against newcomers Northern Ireland, they could find themselves playing Germany in the quarter finals.

One to watch: Man City's Lauren is one of the fastest wingers at the Women's Euro 2022 tournament, giving her the ability to change the course of any game.

ICELAND

Considered underdogs by many, Iceland could turn out to be the shock of the tournament. They finished second in February's SheBelieves Cup, losing just one game to the USA.

One to watch: Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir is Iceland’s most successful women's football player, having recently won the European cup with Lyon.

Women's Euro 2022 final

The Women's Euro 2022 final will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday 31st July 2022. Tickets have sold out but UK fans can watch every kick live and free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Travelling abroad? Make sure you know how to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access BBC iPlayer from wherever you are. Scroll up for details.