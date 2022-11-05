Watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 without cable: live stream soccer for cordcutters

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – the 22nd edition of the World Cup – will be played from 20th November to 18th December. Don't have cable? There are lots of ways for cordcutters to watch the World Cup 2022. There are even free online streams courtesy of UK broadcasters, BBC and ITV, as well as the cable replacement alternatives in the US and Canada. Want to watch the World Cup soccer streams without a long contract TV package? Read on for all the options.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 32 teams play 64 matches in pursuit of the famous gold trophy. Fox Sports has the cable rights to Qatar 2022 in the States but, if you're not a cable subscriber, don't panic – there are lots of streaming services offering reasonably priced online coverage of every match, from the opener on 20th November to the final in Doha on 18th December.

There's no need to have your TV connected to anything but the internet to see all of the World Cup games. In fact, there's no need to use a TV at all, given that you can watch through the apps and websites of all of these services.

In the UK, the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub will offer license fee payers free streams on almost any smart devices and, in Australia, Socceroos fans can use SBS On Demand without paying a penny. Worth remembering that you can use those services from abroad too if you're a Brit or Australian away from home.

Ready for Qatar 2022? You will be once you've signed yourself up to one of the services below. This is all you need to know for watching World Cup 2022 without cable.

World Cup 2022: free streams without cable

No cable? No problem. There are several free streaming options for cordcutters:

UK: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) – UK licence payers, sign up with email.

Australia: SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) – sign up with email

Austria: ORF (opens in new tab) – no sign up required

Travelling outside of the UK, Australia or Austria but want to tune into your streaming service like you were at home?

Use a VPN for watching World Cup 2022 on BBC, ITV and SBS from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watching World Cup 2022 without cable from anywhere

Watching your regular World Cup 2022 provider while traveling abroad won't be possible. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, giving you access to World Cup 2022 from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022.





How to use a VPN for World Cup 2022

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC and ITV.

3. Then head over to BBC / ITV on your browser or device and enjoy World Cup 2022!

USA: Watching World Cup 2022 without cable

In the USA, Fox Sports and Telemundo have the cable TV rights to the Qatar World Cup. Don't have cable? Respected streaming services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) both offer easy streaming access to Fox Sports.

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $35 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish. The first 12 games will be streamed live and free.

And don't forget: licence-paying UK fans can watch every live match free across BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. Always use a VPN to access these services when travelling away from home in the UK.

AUS: Watching the World Cup 2022 without cable

If you're in Australia, local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage of the Qatar World Cup.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

UK: Watching World Cup 2022 without cable

Viewers in the UK can stream the Qatar World Cup live on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), ITV Hub (opens in new tab), ITV X and STV Player.

The BBC will show England's opening match against Iran and group match against Wales, and have first pick of the semi-finals. ITV will show Wales's group match with the USA, Brazil's clashes with Switzerland and Cameroon, and France's match against Denmark. Both channels will broadcast the 2022 World Cup final on 18th December.

Watching World Cup 2022 without cable in 4K

Fans in the USA can watch every match in 4K via Fox's Tubi streaming service.

In the UK, the BBC is expected to make all of its games available in 4K (just as it did during the 2018 World Cup and last year's Euros). However, the BBC is yet to confirm this.