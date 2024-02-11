How to watch Super Bowl 2024: live stream Chiefs vs 49ers for free

Super Bowl 2024 live stream 2024

Super Bowl 2024 kicks off at 11.30pm GMT / 6.30pm ET on Sunday, 11th February, when Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes knock heads at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

NFL fans in the UK can stream the Super Bowl for free on ITVX.

Super Bowl 2024 preview

They're gonna hate, hate, hate this but there are no mentions of Taylor Swift – aka Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend – in this Super Bowl LVIII preview. It's what happens on the field that counts, right?

This Super Bowl at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is a rematch of 2019’s Super Bowl LIV in Miami when the Chiefs won 31-20 to claim the first championship of the Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid era.

After dominating the AFC in recent years, the Chiefs are now just the third team to play in four Super Bowls over a five year period but the 49ers, while failing to deliver the ultimate prize since 1994, are still only one victory away from joining the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers at the top with a record six titles.

There are weakness in the Chiefs team – the wide receivers led the NFL with 22 dropped passes and Mahomes posted a career-low touchdown rate of 4.5% while Kelce failed to register 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2015 – but they still go in to the game as favourites.

Both coaches are brilliant offence-minded technicians with the brains behind the 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, regarded as particularly inventive but Andy Reid’s Super Bowl credentials (four appearances, two wins) plus their best defence in recent years give him and his team the edge on the big stage.

Here's all the information you need to watch Super Bowl 58 as the San Francisco 49ers play the all-conquering Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest game on the NFL calendar – including in 4K HDR.

FREE Super Bowl live streams 2024

How to watch Super Bowl 58 for free

You can watch the Chiefs vs 49ers and Usher's halftime show for free in a number of countries.

UK: Free on ITV and ITVX. Kick off 23:30 GMT.

Australia: Free on Channel 7 and 7Plus. Kick off 10:30am AEDT (Mon).

Mexico: Free on TV Azteca 7. Kick off 17:30 CDMX.

Germany: Free on ProSieben. Kick off 00:30 CET (Mon).

Outside your home country? Use a VPN to access any free Super Bowl live stream from anywhere.

Watch Super Bowl LVIII from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Super Bowl live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a magical piece of software that sets your device appear as if it's located the country of your choice, making it easy to watch the most authentic Super Bowl 58 live streams from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Super Bowl 2024 in the US

It's the turn of CBS to cover the Super Bowl this year, so go there for standard coverage. Tune into Univision for Spanish-language coverage and Nickelodeon for a broadcast focused towards younger audiences.

Don't have cable? US folks can stream Chiefs vs 49ers on Paramount+. Prices start at $5.99 per month (save 16% with the $59.99 annual plan).

Want to watch in 4K HDR? You'll need the Paramount Plus with Showtime bundle. Happily, Paramount are offering new users a a 30-day free trial...

Alternatively, you can stream CBS/Nickelodeon via Fubo for full US TV coverage, including the halftime show and those all-important Super Bowl commercials.

Super Bowl 2024 trivia

Q: If the Chiefs become champions in 2024, they will be the first side to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 19 years and only the ninth ever. Can you name the others?

A: 1966/67 Green Bay Packers, 1972/73 Miami Dolphins, 1974/74 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1978/79 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1988/89 San Francisco 49ers, 1992/93 Dallas Cowboys, 1997/98 Denver Broncos, 2004/04 New England Patriots.

