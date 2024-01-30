Watch Six Nations 2024: live stream every Rugby Union match free online from anywhere

Watch Six Nations 2024 live stream

The Six Nations 2024 is free to watch on BBC and ITV in the UK. Rugby fans can also watch for free via RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland. Peacock TV DAZN and are the live streamers in the USA and Canada respectively. Down Under, it's Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere, if you are away from home.

Six Nations 2024 live stream: Preview

The world of rugby union somehow feels a very different place now to what it did when Johnny Sexton lifted the Six Nations trophy for a Grand Slam winning Ireland a year ago.

More than ever, last autumn's extraordinary World Cup seemed to mark the end of a cycle, with the 2024 Six Nations having the palpable sense of a new start for the northern hemisphere's strongest rugby playing nations.

For starters, the champions will no longer be led by their all-time record points scorer, after Sexton retired following their heart-breaking loss to the All Blacks in the quarter-finals. Granted, flanker Peter O'Mahony feels like the continuity candidate as he takes the captain's armband, but the Men in Green will really have to reassemble, dust themselves off and try their best to shake the memory of that devastating night at the Stade de France.

France had their own fair share of despair at their home World Cup. Beating New Zealand on the first night would eventually prove a false dawn, as they were downed by the Springboks by just one point in a dramatic quarter-final. Favorites to win this year's championship at the bookies, they host Ireland in a massive encounter this Friday night to kick things off.

England's experience at the RWC was a complete contrast to the Irish and French, having unexpectedly reached the semi-finals. Whereas Steve Borthwick was new to the job and instantly under pressure this time last year, confidence will now be far more abundant in the England camp – even if they have been left slightly reeling by captain Owen Farrell's decision to sit out the tournament.

Wales have had a poor few years in the Six Nations and that didn't really change under the freshly returned Warren Gatland last year, where the only win they managed was against the lowly Italy. But now over a year back in the job, he'll be trying to get them to play consistently like they did to beat Australia in their World Cup group game.

Every year the pundits predict it to be the one where Scotland roar into contention, and every year... they don't quite make it. Third place last time around was a step in the right direction for Gregor Townsend's men though, and they were scuppered by being placed in the 'Pool of Death' at the RWC. The Azzurri could make a similar complaint – they were never likely to get out of a group featuring Les Bleus and the All Blacks – but anything other than the wooden spoon would be seen as a success for Italy in this year's tournament.

All games are free to view in the UK and Ireland once again. So keep reading to see how to watch Six Nations 2024 live streams from wherever you are in the world, and for free.

Free Six Nations 2024 live streams

The BBC and ITV are showing every game of the Six Nations between them for free in 2024. That means you can watch every game free via BBC iPlayer, ITVX and S4C.

That's also the case in Ireland with RTÉ and Virgin Media Player sharing live broadcast duties

Outside of the UK or Ireland? Use a VPN to access any local stream from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

Not used a VPN before? It's easy. Just follow our step-by-step guide...

Watch Six Nations live stream 2024 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular rugby union live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Six Nations live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

This week's Six Nations matches

All times and TV channels in UK (GMT):

Friday, 2nd Feb – France vs Ireland 8pm, watch free on ITVX

Saturday, 3rd Feb – Italy vs England 2.15pm, watch free on ITVX

Saturday, 3rd Feb – Wales vs Scotland 4.45pm, watch free on BBC iPlayer

Watch Six Nations 2024 in the UK

As explained above, coverage of the 2024 Six Nations is once again shared between ITV and the BBC, while S4C will also offer Welsh-language coverage of the Wales match from each round. And all for free!

ITV is set to show every England, France, Ireland and Italy home match, while the BBC has the rights to every Wales and Scotland home match. Full schedule above.

This means its extremely easy to watch Six Nations 2024 matches free on the ITVX and BBC iPlayer websites or mobile apps – both live (with a valid TV licence) and on catch up.

Remember: use a VPN to access either service when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch Six Nations 2024 in Ireland

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations is being shown for free on Ireland.

Free-to-air networks RTÉ and Virgin Media are once again sharing live broadcast duties.

That also means you'll be able to stream every game live via either RTÉ Player, or Virgin Media Player, with both services available across a wide range of devices. See the schedule above for this weekend's streaming locations.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Six Nations 2024 in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia.

To watch every game ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to loads more international rugby, as well as other top tier sports, including Champions League soccer, Grand Slam tennis, Formula E motor racing, and the 2024 Olympic Games.

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch Six Nations 2024 in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is showing every game of the 2024 Six Nations live in the USA.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Matches are also going out on CNBC, but not live. If you have CNBC in your cable package, you'll be able to watch on TV or online with your login credentials. We'd recommend checking your schedules to see when they're planning to show each game.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Six Nations 2024 in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Six Nations rugby courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament.

Subscribers can also watch online using the its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this year's Six Nations on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Six Nations 2024 live stream in South Africa

To watch all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport.

If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

Watch Six Nations 2024 in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is showing every game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

As well as giving you every Six Nations 2024 match, DAZN also has exclusive rights in Canada to Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, while the serve has dedicated apps for a wide variety of mobile devices, set top boxes and smart TVs.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Watch Six Nations 2024 in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will be covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back $25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at $169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

UK expat in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.

(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Which team has won the most Six Nations? Whether you're talking about the entire history of Home Nations rugby tournaments or just the Six Nations that started in 2000. England are the most successful team. They have 29 wins in all, including seven Six Nations championships. Defending champions Ireland have won the Six Nations five times, while France and Wales are tied for second most wins with six. Scotland's have yet to win the Six Nations in its current iteration, but were the final team to win the tournament in its Five Nations format back in 1999. Italy, who joined the tournament at the start of the century, have yet to come close to lifting the northern hemisphere's biggest prize in rugby union.