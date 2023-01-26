Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch the FA Cup fourth round online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream ExpressVPN to watch any stream US: ESPN+ UK: ITVX (FREE) AUS: Paramount Plus

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream: match preview

Manchester City and Arsenal – the Premier League's top two teams – meet at the Etihad on Friday night in an FA Cup fourth round clash that has all the makings of a classic. It'll be the first time these two high-flying sides have faced each other this season, and whoever wins will be targeting a domestic double. Will it be Pep the master or Mikel the apprentice? Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere.

Manchester City certainly haven't had an easy run in the FA Cup so far, drawing Chelsea in the third round and now the team that sits five points ahead of them at the top of the Premier League. That won't faze Pep Guardiola's side, though, who put four goals past the Blues without reply and have won their last nine home games in this competition. City haven't won the FA Cup since 2019, but their 6-0 thrashing of Watford was the highest winning margin in the final since Bury beat Derby by the same scoreline way back in 1903. Will we get a goalfest at the Etihad?

Arsenal haven't beaten City since they met in an FA Cup semifinal back in July 2020 – a match that was played behind closed doors due to covid restrictions. Arsenal's team for that game was very different to the one that has lost just once in the Premier League so far this season, with only Granit Xhaka and Kieran Tierney remaining from the XI that started that day. The Gunners won 2-0 then, with both goals scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and went on to beat Chelsea in the final. Can they repeat the feat here on Friday?

Manchester City vs Arsenal kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST on Friday 27th January, at the Etihad Stadium. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream.

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream

You can watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)).

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the FA Cup online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the FA Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Arsenal in the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream!

US soccer stream: watch Manchester City vs Arsenal

In the US, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to ESPN Plus on its own or as part of the great-value Disney Bundle along with Hulu ($13.99 a month).

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch the FA Cup free (opens in new tab) on ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month (with ads) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream on Paramount Plus without being geo-blocked.

(opens in new tab) Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Stream the FA Cup, plus tonnes of TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime. You beauty!

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream kick-off times

Global Manchester City vs Arsenal kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EDT/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Saturday)

7am (Saturday) New Zealand: 9am (Saturday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Fri 27 January

Manchester City v Arsenal - 8pm

Sat 28 January

Walsall v Leicester - 12:30pm

Accrington Stanley v Leeds - 12:30pm

Southampton v Blackpool

Ipswich v Burnley

Luton v Grimsby

Blackburn v Birmingham

Sheff Wed v Fleetwood Town

Bristol City v West Brom

Fulham v Sunderland

Preston v Tottenham - 6pm

Manchester United v Readin - 8pm

Sun 29 January

Brighton v Liverpool - 1:30pm

Stoke v Stevenage - 2pm

Wrexham v Sheffield Utd - 4:30pm

Mon 30 January

Derby v West Ham - 7:45pm