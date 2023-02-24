How to watch Liaison: time and date, synopsis, where to stream the Anglo-French thriller

Watch Liaison

Liaison starts on 24th February on Apple TV+ in the UK, US, Australia and the rest of the world. Apple TV+ costs £6.99 / $6.99 / AU$9.99 a month, but you can take advantage of the 7-day free trial of Apple TV Plus and pay nothing. Travelling abroad? You can use a VPN to watch Liaison wherever you are.

Watch Liaison on Apple TV+ (opens in new tab)

Watch from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Watch Liaison: preview

Liaison is the first Anglo-French series developed for Apple TV+. It sees César Award-winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA-winner Eva Green star as two ex-lovers who must put their grudges aside and work together to foil a series of international cyberattacks threatening the UK. As if working with your ex wasn't challenging enough.

It's described as a "high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future". It promises to combine action with "an unpredictable, multi-layered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love".

It certainly has the talent behind it. The cast also includes Peter Mullen, César Award-winner Gérard Lanvin (Call My Agent!), Daniel Francis (Small Axe) and Stanislas Merhar (The Black Book). The series was created and written by Virginie Brac (Engrenages), and is directed by Emmy Award-winner Stephen Hopkins (24). Cassel also acts as one of the executive producers.

The first episode airs Friday, 24th February, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly until 31st March. You can watch on Apple TV+ wherever it's available.

When does Liaison air?

Liaison starts on 24th February on Apple TV+ in all areas that the streaming service is available. Episodes then drop weekly on Fridays – and will stay available to stream – with the last available on 31st March.

Liaison Ep 1 : 24th February

: 24th February Liaison Ep 2 : 3rd March

: 3rd March Liaison Ep 3 : 10th March

: 10th March Liaison Ep 4 : 17th March

: 17th March Liaison Ep 5 : 24th March

: 24th March Liaison Ep 6: 31st March

Watch Liaison on Apple TV Plus

Liaison was developed for Apple TV+, so it's available exclusively on Apple's streaming service. In the US, Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month. In the UK, it's £6.99 per month. In Australia, you're looking at AU$9.99, and in Canada, it's $8.99. Make sure to take advantage of your Apple TV Plus free trial if you haven't already.

(opens in new tab) Liaison on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Apple TV+ is the exclusive home of Liaison, but that's just the start. Other Apple TV+ originals include Severance, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses and Bad Sisters, while it also shows movies (Emancipation, Greyhound), and has inked a major deal with MLS to show the entire 2023 season.

Watch Liaison live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Liaison live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the Liaison live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Liaison live stream on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

Watch the Liaison trailer