Kentucky Derby live stream 2023: how to watch the race, start time, post positions, TV channel, odds, horses

The 2023 Kentucky Derby – the Triple crown race known as the "Run for the Roses" – gets underway today, Saturday 6th May. The 149th running at Churchill Downs will feature 20 thoroughbreds including hot favourite Forte (3-1). Make sure you know how to watch a Kentucky Derby live stream from where you are and get all the details on the free streams, start time, odds and tips below.

Time: 1.57pm BST / 6.57pm ET

1.57pm BST / 6.57pm ET USA: Kentucky Derby live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month)

UK: Watch live on Sky Sports

Watch live on Sky Sports

Kentucky Derby 2023 preview, odds and tips

The Kentucky Derby is the jewel in America's horse racing crown, with over 150,000 spectators due to watch the Grade I stakes race live. The 20-horse field with compete over a distance of 1 1⁄4 miles (2km).

The oddsmakers are sweet on Forte (3-1), Tapit Trice (5-1), Angel of Empire (8-1) and Derma Sotogake (10-1), but there's plenty of interest in Verifying (15-1) and Mage (15-1). Tapit Trice is an impressive beast, having won twice and finished second twice in six career races. He was also sired from Justify, the Triple Crown winner five years ago.

Bettors looking for a big payday and backing Verfing (15-1), but it's a risky business, that's for sure. Hit Show (30-1) could be a 'dark horse'. He's draw a perfect post on the inside, giving him the best chance of taking the shortest route around Churchill Downs.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6.57pm ET so there's just time to place your bets. We've listed the runners, jockeys, odds and trainers below. But first, here's how to watch a Kentucky Derby live stream from anywhere...

USA: 2022 Kentucky Derby live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

In the US, the 2023 Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, 6th May, from 2.30pm - 7.30 pm ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to stream live on Peacock (opens in new tab).

Subscription to Peacock costs just $4.99 a month, so it's a very cheap way to watch the Kentucky Derby live online (Peacock has a free tier but you can't use it to watch the Derby).

Peacock is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber travelling abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can also watch NBC live on Sling TV (opens in new tab). Our favourite cable replacement services typically costs $40 a month but right now, you can get half off your first month. Sign up now for $20. You can cancel anytime, and there's a ton of premium channel included. Fubo TV is another option. It's pricier – $75 a month – but new users get a free 7-day trial. (opens in new tab)

Watch the Kentucky Derby live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports Racing)

British horse racing fans should tune into Sky Sports Racing for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Sky Subscribers can watch on the move using the Sky Go app for laptops, phones, desktops and consoles.

Don't have Sky? Here are today's best Sky deals. You can also use a Now Sky Sports pass, which provides instant online access to all 11 Sky Sports channels.

Kentucky Derby runners and odds

What are 2023 Kentucky Derby runners and odds? Hit Show 30/1 Verifying 15/1 Two Phil's 12/1 Confidence Game 20/1 Tapit Trice 5/1 Kingsbarns 12/1 Reincarnate 50/1 Mage 15/1 Skinner 20/1 Practical Move 10/1 Disarm 30/1 Jace's Road 15/1 Sun Thunder 50/1 Angel Of Empire 8/1 Forte 3/1 Raise Cain 50/1 Derma Sotogake 10/1 Rocket Can 15/1 Lord Miles 30/1 Continuar 50/1 Cyclone Mischief 30/1 Mandarin Hero 20/1 King Russell 50/1